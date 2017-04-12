Jack White ha messo mano ai capienti archivi della sua Third Man Records, rovistando nel material dei Dead Weather, e ha lanciato una sottoscrizione denominata Vault Package #32 che si chiuderà il 30 aprile.

Questa la composizione del pacchetto: album dal vivo e film che riproducono la performance dei Dead Weather del 26 agosto 2009 al Mayan Theatre di Los Angeles, un 7 pollici (“Three Dollar Hat”-“Lose the Right”) dall’album dei Dead Weather del 2015 "Dodge and burn" in vinile nero e giallo e un box che raccoglie gli altri singoli dello stesso album.

Tracklist:

01. 60 Feet Tall

02. Hang You From the Heavens

03. You Just Can’t Win (Them Cover)

04. So Far From Your Weapon

05. A Child of a Few Hours is Burning to Death (West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band Cover)

06. No Hassle Night

07. Will There Be Enough Water?

08. I Cut Like a Buffalo

09. Treat Me Like Your Mother

10. New Pony (Bob Dylan Cover)