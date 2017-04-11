I Decemberists suonano un brano inedito dal vivo - VIDEO
Gli indie rocker di Portland Decemberists hanno dato inizio al loro tour “The Shuffling Off to Ragnarök Tour”, durante il quale hanno promesso di testare on the road dei nuovi pezzi.
Puntuali, lo scorso 8 aprile hanno offerto un inedito dal vivo: si tratta di un brano intitolato "Traveling On", eseguito per i fan accorsi al concerto di Pittsburgh. Ecco un fan video:
Oltre a questo pezzo, in scaletta la band ha inserito anche un altro inedito intitolato "We All Die For You". E' possibile che entrambe le canzoni siano incluse nel disco a cui il gruppo sta lavorando (l'ultima uscita risale al 2015).
Questa è la setlist dell'8 aprile:
The Infanta
We Both Go Down Together
The Wrong Year
Shiny
Till the Water’s All Long Gone
Yankee Bayonet (I Will Be Home Then)
Traveling On (New Song)
The Gymnast, High Above Ground
Down by the Water
Odalisque
We All Die Young (New Song)
Lake Song
Los Angeles, I’m Yours
The Rake’s Song
O Valencia!
This Is Why We Fight
Bis:
The Tain
June Hymn