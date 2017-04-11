Gli indie rocker di Portland Decemberists hanno dato inizio al loro tour “The Shuffling Off to Ragnarök Tour”, durante il quale hanno promesso di testare on the road dei nuovi pezzi.

Puntuali, lo scorso 8 aprile hanno offerto un inedito dal vivo: si tratta di un brano intitolato "Traveling On", eseguito per i fan accorsi al concerto di Pittsburgh. Ecco un fan video:

Oltre a questo pezzo, in scaletta la band ha inserito anche un altro inedito intitolato "We All Die For You". E' possibile che entrambe le canzoni siano incluse nel disco a cui il gruppo sta lavorando (l'ultima uscita risale al 2015).

Questa è la setlist dell'8 aprile:

The Infanta

We Both Go Down Together

The Wrong Year

Shiny

Till the Water’s All Long Gone

Yankee Bayonet (I Will Be Home Then)

Traveling On (New Song)

The Gymnast, High Above Ground

Down by the Water

Odalisque

We All Die Young (New Song)

Lake Song

Los Angeles, I’m Yours

The Rake’s Song

O Valencia!

This Is Why We Fight

Bis:

The Tain

June Hymn