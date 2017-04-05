I Pet Shop Boys hanno tenuto un concerto di beneficenza a favore del Teenage Cancer Trust alla Royal Albert Hall di Londra. Il set – diviso in due parti - ha ripercorso tutta la carriera del duo britannico. Con loro sul palco anche l’ex chitarrista degli Smiths Johnny Marr e la Royal Philarmonic Orchestra.

Così, dopo avere eseguito “Tonight is forever”, il frontman dei Pet Shop Boys Neil Tennant ha introdotto al pubblico l’arrivo sul palco di Marr: “Ora facciamo un salto in avanti di qualche anno fino al nostro album “Behaviour”, ufficialmente il nostro album migliore. Un ospite speciale di quell'album sta per unirsi a noi, vi prego di dare il benvenuto al signor Johnny Marr“.

Setlist:

Set one:

Left to My Own Devices (with Sally Bradshaw)

Tonight Is Forever

This Must Be the Place I Waited Years to Leave (with Johnny Marr)

Rent

Later Tonight (First time since 1989)

New York City Boy

Miracles

The Survivors (with Johnny Marr)

Leaving (with Johnny Marr)

Jealousy (with Johnny Marr) (First time since 2010)



Set two:

Hold On

It Couldn’t Happen Here

For All of Us (with Johnny Marr)

Can You Forgive Her?

Breathing Space (with Johnny Marr)

He Dreamed of Machines

Requiem in Denim and Leopardskin (with Johnny Marr)

Indefinite Leave to Remain (with Johnny Marr) (First time since 2006)

West End Girls (with Johnny Marr)

It’s Alright (with Sally Bradshaw) (First time since 2006)

It’s a Sin (with Johnny Marr)