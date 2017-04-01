Todd Rundgren, cantautore e innovatore assurto a ruolo di icona, è in procinto di pubblicare un nuovo album.

Il disco si chiamerà "White Knight" ed è previsto per il prossimo 12 maggio su Cleopatra Records. La tracklist consta di 15 brani originali e inediti, con la partecipazione di parecchi ospiti fra cui Dam Funk, Donald Fagen, Daryl Hall, Bettye Lavette, Robyn, Joe Satriani, Robyn e Joe Walsh. Alcuni di questi ospiti hjanno scritto brani a quattro mani con il musicista, peraltro, e il mood è caleidoscopico, spostandosi dall'hip-hop al funk al synth rock passando per ballad e power pop frizzante.

Questa è la tracklist:

Digital/CD:

1. Come

2. Got Your Back featuring KK Watson w/Dam Funk

3. Chance For Us featuring Daryl Hall w/Bobby Strickland

4. Fiction

5. Beginning (Of The End) featuring John Boutte

6. Tin Foil Hat featuring Donald Fagen

7. Look At Me feat. Michael Holman

8. Lets Do This with Moe Berg

9. Sleep with Joe Walsh

10. That Could Have Been Me featuring Robyn

11. Deaf Ears with Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

12. Naked & Afraid feat. Bettye LaVette

13. Buy My T

14. Wouldn’t You Like To Know feat. Rebop Rundgren

15. This Is Not A Drill featuring Joe Satriani with Prairie Prince, Kasim Sulton

Vinile:

1. Come

2. Got Your Back featuring KK Watson w/Dam Funk

3. Chance For Us featuring Daryl Hall w/Bobby Strickland

4. Fiction

5. Beginning (Of The End) featuring John Boutte

6. Tin Foil Hat featuring Donald Fagen

7. Lets Do This with Moe Berg

8. Sleep with Joe Walsh

9. That Could Have Been Me featuring Robyn

10. Deaf Ears with Trent Reznor

11. Buy My T

12. This Is Not A Drill featuring Joe Satriani with Prairie Prince, Kasim Sulton