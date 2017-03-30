La Library Of Congress’ National Recording Registry ha diramato la lista delle 25 opere musicali le cui registrazioni sono da preservare per i posteri poiché di ‘importanza culturale, artistica e storica per la società americana’.

Con i 25 album di quest’anno, il numero delle registrazioni che fanno parte del ‘Registro’ diventano 475. Tra gli album più noti si possono annoverare “The rise and fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars”, “Their greatest hits” degli Eagles, “Remain in light” dei Talking Heads e “Straight outta Compton” degli N.W.A.

Carla Hayden della Library dice: “La lista di quest'anno ci offre una gamma di esperienze sonore diverse. Questi suoni del passato arricchiscono la nostra comprensione della storia culturale della nazione e la nostra storia in generale“.

Parlando di David Bowie la Hayden commenta: “L'album rientra perfettamente nel genere glam-rock del tempo, ma incorpora influenze soul, blues, cabaret, garage rock, proto-punk e la chitarra rock da stadio.”

Questa la lista delle opere entrate quest’anno:

1. The 1888 London cylinder recordings of Col. George Gouraud (1888)

2. Lift Every Voice and Sing – Manhattan Harmony Four (1923) Melba Moore and Friends (1990)

3. Puttin' on the Ritz – Harry Richman (1929)

4. Over the Rainbow – Judy Garland (1939)

5. I'll Fly Away – The Chuck Wagon Gang (1948)

6. Hound Dog – Big Mama Thornton (1953)

7. Saxophone Colossus – Sonny Rollins (1956)

8. The Brooklyn Dodgers and the New York Giants at the Polo Grounds, announced by Vin Scully (1957)

9. Gunfighter Ballads and Trail Songs – Marty Robbins (1959)

10. The Incredible Jazz Guitar of Wes Montgomery – Wes Montgomery (1960)

11. People – Barbra Streisand (1964)

12. In the Midnight Hour – Wilson Pickett (1965)

13. Amazing Grace – Judy Collins (1970)

14. American Pie – Don McLean (1971)

15. All Things Considered – (1971)

16. The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars – David Bowie (1972)

17. The Wiz – original cast album (1975)

18. Their Greatest Hits (1971–1975) – Eagles (1976)

19. Scott Joplin's Treemonisha – Gunter Schuller (1976)

20. Wanted: Live in Concert – Richard Pryor (1978)

21. We Are Family – Sister Sledge (1979)

22. Remain in Light – Talking Heads (1980)

23. Straight Outta Compton – N.W.A (1988)

24. Rachmaninoff's Vespers (All-Night Vigil) - Robert Shaw Festival Singers (1990)

25. Signatures - Renée Fleming (1997)