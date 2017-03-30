Glastonbury ha annunciato gli artisti che parteciperanno al festival di quest'anno a Worthy Farm dal 21 al 25 giugno. Radiohead, Foo Fighters e Ed Sheeran saranno gli headliner. A una prima lettura del bill, l’amante della musica che è dentro di noi non può che rimanere soddisfatto dei nomi che compaiono in lista. Leggi qui la lunga e prestigiosa lista di quanti hanno confermato la loro partecipazione al festival inglese.

Radiohead

Foo Fighters

Ed Sheeran

The xx

The National

Biffy Clyro

Katy Perry

Barry Gibb

Royal Blood

Stormzy

Chic

Major Lazer

Alt-J

Boy Better Know

Lorde

Solange

Run the Jewels

Laura Marling

Kris Kristofferson

The Jacksons

Emeli Sandé

Phoenix

First Aid Kit

Justice

Aanderson .Paak and the Free Nationals

Haim

Toots and the Maytals

Father John Misty

The Flaming Lips

Dizzee Rascal

Warpaint

BadBadNotGood

Metronomy

Annie Mac

Kano

Goldfrapp

Sleaford Mods

Kate Tempest

Wiley

Dynamo

The Can Project

Thundercat

The Avalanches

Clean Bandit

George Ezra

Glass Animals

The Courteeners

Sampha

DJ Shadow

London Grammar

Ride

Songhoy Blues

Little Dragon

Kaiser Chiefs

Wild Beasts

Angel Olsen

The Lemon Twigs

Nines

Moderat

Rag’n’Bone Man

Craig David

Circa Waves

Future Islands

Ani DiFranco

Nadia Rose

Shaggy

British Sea Power

Mark Lanegan

The Moonlandingz

Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes

Temples

Halsey

The Cinematic Orchestra

Tove Lo

Sasha and John Digweed

Joe Goddard

Boys Noize

Kurupt FM

Noisia

Declan McKenna

Loyle Carner

Lisa Hannigan

Birdy

Martha Wainwright

All We Are

Girl Ray