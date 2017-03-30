Glastonbury 2017, la lista degli artisti che partecipano al festival è impressionante - GUARDA
Glastonbury ha annunciato gli artisti che parteciperanno al festival di quest'anno a Worthy Farm dal 21 al 25 giugno. Radiohead, Foo Fighters e Ed Sheeran saranno gli headliner. A una prima lettura del bill, l’amante della musica che è dentro di noi non può che rimanere soddisfatto dei nomi che compaiono in lista. Leggi qui la lunga e prestigiosa lista di quanti hanno confermato la loro partecipazione al festival inglese.
Radiohead
Foo Fighters
Ed Sheeran
The xx
The National
Biffy Clyro
Katy Perry
Barry Gibb
Royal Blood
Stormzy
Chic
Major Lazer
Alt-J
Boy Better Know
Lorde
Solange
Run the Jewels
Laura Marling
Kris Kristofferson
The Jacksons
Emeli Sandé
Phoenix
First Aid Kit
Justice
Aanderson .Paak and the Free Nationals
Haim
Toots and the Maytals
Father John Misty
The Flaming Lips
Dizzee Rascal
Warpaint
BadBadNotGood
Metronomy
Annie Mac
Kano
Goldfrapp
Sleaford Mods
Kate Tempest
Wiley
Dynamo
The Can Project
Thundercat
The Avalanches
Clean Bandit
George Ezra
Glass Animals
The Courteeners
Sampha
DJ Shadow
London Grammar
Ride
Songhoy Blues
Little Dragon
Kaiser Chiefs
Wild Beasts
Angel Olsen
The Lemon Twigs
Nines
Moderat
Rag’n’Bone Man
Craig David
Circa Waves
Future Islands
Ani DiFranco
Nadia Rose
Shaggy
British Sea Power
Mark Lanegan
The Moonlandingz
Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes
Temples
Halsey
The Cinematic Orchestra
Tove Lo
Sasha and John Digweed
Joe Goddard
Boys Noize
Kurupt FM
Noisia
Declan McKenna
Loyle Carner
Lisa Hannigan
Birdy
Martha Wainwright
All We Are
Girl Ray