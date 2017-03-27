Dopo aver inciso insieme ai Franz Ferdinand l'album F.F.S., Ron e Russel Mael - che non pubblicavano un album di inediti dal 2009 - si apprestano a tornare sulle scene discografiche con un nuovo lavoro in studio.

L'album, intitolato "Hippopotamus", uscirà il prossimo 8 settembre: gli Sparks ne hanno svelato già la cover e la tracklist (le trovate più sotto), pubblicando pure il primo singolo estratto dal disco, dal titolo omonimo.





Insieme all'annuncio del nuovo disco, il duo ha fatto sapere che a partire dal prossimo agosto comincerà ad esibirsi in giro per l'Europa per presentare i brani di "Hippopotamus". Il tour partirà il 7 agosto da Copenhagen e porterà gli Sparks a suonare anche in Svezia, Finlandia, Repubblica Ceca, Germania, Belgio, Lussemburgo e Regno Unito: l'Italia, per ora, resta fuori.

"Probably nothing"

"Missionary position"

"Edith Piaf (Said it better than me)"

"Scandinavian design"

"Giddy giddy"

"What the hell is it this time?"

"Unaware"

"Hippopotamus"

"Bummer"

"I wish you were fun"

"So tell me Mrs. Lincoln aside from that how was the play?"

"When you're a french director" (feat. Leos Carax)

"The amazing Mr. Repeat"

"A little bit like fun"

"Life with the Macbeths"



