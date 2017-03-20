Il 26 maggio esce il nuovo e tredicesimo album dei Charlatans “Different ways”. Il disco è stato prodotto dalla band stessa e vede tra gli ospiti il ‘Modfather’ Paul Weller e l’ex chitarrista degli Smiths Johnny Marr. Tra le altre collaborazioni anche quella con lo scrittore di gialli Ian Rankin, l’attrice inglese Sharon Horgan e il batterista dei New Order Stephen Morris.

01. Hey Sunrise (Drums Pete Salisbury, Programming Stephen Morris)

02. Solutions (Drums Stephen Morris BV’s Nik Void)

03. Different Days (Guitar Johnny Marr, BV’s Sharon Horgan)

04. Future Tense (Spoken word intro Ian Rankin)

05. Plastic Machinery (Guitar Johnny Marr & Anton Newcombe)

06. The Forgotten One (Spoken word intro Kurt Wagner)

07. Not Forgotten (Guitar Johnny Marr, Organ Anton Newcombe)

08. There Will Be Chances (Drums Pete Salisbury)

09. The Same House (Synthesiser Gillian Gilbert, Drums & Programming Stephen Morris)

10. Over Again (Percussion Donald Johnson (A Certain Ratio) BV’s Nik Void (Factory Floor)

11. Lets Go Together (Drums Pete Salisbury)

12. The Setting Sun – Instrumental

13. Spinning Out (Co written by Weller. Piano and BV’s Paul Weller)

