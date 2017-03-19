Non c'è nulla di ufficiale al momento, ma stando al noto sito "hasitleaked", sarebbe finita online la tracklist del nuovo attesissimo album dei Gorillaz. Un utente pare abbia eseguito una ricerca nel sito di Phonographic Performance Limited, dove ha trovato molti nuovi titoli di brani depositati proprio dalla band: è legittimo sospettare che si tratti proprio dei brani che finiranno nel disco (anche perché nel gruppo c'è "Hallelujah Money", condivisa dalla formazione a inizio del 2017).

Ammesso che sia così, c'è da sottolineare anche come non è possibile stabilire l'ordine in cui saranno eventualmente piazzati. Questi, comunque, sarebbero i titoli in ordine alfabetico - e si notano anche dei featuring interessanti (De La Soul, Benjamin Clementine, Rag’n’bone Man...):

Andromeda (Feat. D.R.A.M.)

Ascension (Feat. Vince Staples)

Busted And Blue

Carnival (Feat. Anthony Hamilton)

Charger (Feat. Grace Jones)

Circle Of Friendz (Feat. Brandon Markell Holmes)

Halfway To The Halfway House (Feat. Peven Everett)

Hallelujah Money (Feat. Benjamin Clementine)

Interlude: Elevator Going Up

Interlude: New World

Interlude: Penthouse

Interlude: Talk Radio

Interlude: The Elephant

Interlude: The Non-conformist Oath

Intro: I Switched My Robot Off

Let Me Out (Feat. Mavis Staples & Pusha T)

Momentz (Feat. De La Soul)

Out Of Body (Feat. Kilo Kish, Zebra Katz & Imani Voshana)

Saturnz Barz (Feat. Popcaan)

Sex Murder Party (Feat. Jamie Principle & Zebra Katz)

She’s My Collar (Feat. Kali Uchis)

Strobelite (Feat. Peven Everett)

Submission (Feat. Danny Brown & Kelela)

The Apprentice (Feat. Rag’n’bone Man, Zebra Katz & Ray BLK)

Ticker Tape (Feat. Carly Simon & Kali Uchis)

We Got The Power (Feat. Jehnny Beth)