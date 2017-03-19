Drake: è uscito "More Life", progetto un po' playlist e un po' mixtape - ASCOLTA
Come annunciato, Drake ha pubblicato puntualmente (nella notte fra il 18 e il 19 marzo) il suo nuovo progetto "More Life". Si tratta di un mixtape, ma l'artista lo ha definito più una playlist e una "evoluzione" del concetto di mixtape.
Eccolo da ascoltare in streaming:
"More Life" consta di 22 tracce, con collaborazioni di Kanye West, Young Thug, Travis Scott e Quavo, fra gli altri.
Questa è la tracklist:
01. Free Smoke
02. No Long Talk (feat. Giggs)
03. Passionfruit
04. Jorja Interlude
05. Get It Together (feat. Black Coffee and Jorja Smith)
06. Madiba Riddim
07. Blem
08. 4422
09. Gyalchester
10. Skepta Interlude
11. Portland (feat. Quavo and Travis Scott)
12. Sacrifices (feat. 2 Chainz and Young Thug)
13. Nothings Into Somethings
14. Teenage Fever
15. KMT (feat. Giggs)
16. Lose You
17. Can’t Have Everything
18. Glow (feat. Kanye West)
19. Since Way Back (feat. PartyNextDoor)
20. Fake Love
21. Ice Melts (feat. Young Thug)
22. Do Not Disturb