Come annunciato, Drake ha pubblicato puntualmente (nella notte fra il 18 e il 19 marzo) il suo nuovo progetto "More Life". Si tratta di un mixtape, ma l'artista lo ha definito più una playlist e una "evoluzione" del concetto di mixtape.

Eccolo da ascoltare in streaming:

"More Life" consta di 22 tracce, con collaborazioni di Kanye West, Young Thug, Travis Scott e Quavo, fra gli altri.

Questa è la tracklist:

01. Free Smoke

02. No Long Talk (feat. Giggs)

03. Passionfruit

04. Jorja Interlude

05. Get It Together (feat. Black Coffee and Jorja Smith)

06. Madiba Riddim

07. Blem

08. 4422

09. Gyalchester

10. Skepta Interlude

11. Portland (feat. Quavo and Travis Scott)

12. Sacrifices (feat. 2 Chainz and Young Thug)

13. Nothings Into Somethings

14. Teenage Fever

15. KMT (feat. Giggs)

16. Lose You

17. Can’t Have Everything

18. Glow (feat. Kanye West)

19. Since Way Back (feat. PartyNextDoor)

20. Fake Love

21. Ice Melts (feat. Young Thug)

22. Do Not Disturb