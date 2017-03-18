Suicide: Martin Rev. annuncia un nuovo disco solista - ASCOLTA, COPERTINA, TRACKLIST
Martin Rev, 50% dei leggendari Suicide (con lo scomparso Alan Vega, mancato nell'estate del 2016), ha annunciato la prossima pubblicazione di un nuovo disco solista.
Il lavoro si chiamerà "Demolition 9", uscirà il prossimo 29 maggio per Atlas Réalisation e conterrà la bellezza di 34 brani; come antipasto, peraltro, l'etichetta ha condiviso su Soundcloud due brani da sentire in streaming.
Ascolta "Now" e "In Our Name" dal nuovo album di Martin Rev.
Questa sarà la copertina del disco, che giunge a otto anni dal precedente "Stigmata":
Di seguito invece la tracklist:
01. Stickball
02. Salve Dominus
03. Deus
04. Pace
05. My Street
06. Te Amo
07. Into the Blue
08 Requiem
09. Now
10. Blayboy
11. In Our Name
12. Never Mind
13. Vision of Mari
14. Warning
15. Salvame
16. Dies Irae
17. RBL
18. Venitas
19. Stretch
20. Creation
21. Toi
22. Piéta
23. It’s Time
24. Tacha’s Toy
25. Back to Philly
26. Stelle
27. Inside Out
28. Beatus
29. Tuba
30. Réve
31. Concrete
32. She
33. Darling
34. Excelsis