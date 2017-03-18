Martin Rev, 50% dei leggendari Suicide (con lo scomparso Alan Vega, mancato nell'estate del 2016), ha annunciato la prossima pubblicazione di un nuovo disco solista.

Il lavoro si chiamerà "Demolition 9", uscirà il prossimo 29 maggio per Atlas Réalisation e conterrà la bellezza di 34 brani; come antipasto, peraltro, l'etichetta ha condiviso su Soundcloud due brani da sentire in streaming.

Ascolta "Now" e "In Our Name" dal nuovo album di Martin Rev.

Questa sarà la copertina del disco, che giunge a otto anni dal precedente "Stigmata":

Di seguito invece la tracklist:

01. Stickball

02. Salve Dominus

03. Deus

04. Pace

05. My Street

06. Te Amo

07. Into the Blue

08 Requiem

09. Now

10. Blayboy

11. In Our Name

12. Never Mind

13. Vision of Mari

14. Warning

15. Salvame

16. Dies Irae

17. RBL

18. Venitas

19. Stretch

20. Creation

21. Toi

22. Piéta

23. It’s Time

24. Tacha’s Toy

25. Back to Philly

26. Stelle

27. Inside Out

28. Beatus

29. Tuba

30. Réve

31. Concrete

32. She

33. Darling

34. Excelsis