Tricky: ascolta un nuovo brano dalla colonna sonora del remake di "Ghost In The Shell" - AUDIO
Il musicista inglese Tricky ha contribuito alla colonna sonora del remake del film d'animazione "Ghost In The Shell" /(che, però, è stato rifatt con attori in carne e ossa).
Il disco si intitola "Music Inspired by the Motion Picture Ghost in the Shell", esce il 31 marzo e contiene, appunto, l'inedita “Escape”, che si può ascoltare piùà sotto.
Alla colonna sonora hanno contribuito anche Johnny Jewel, DJ Shadow con Nils Frahm, Boys Noize, Gary Numan e molti altri.
Il film in Italia esce il 30 marzo.
Questa è la tracklist della colonna sonora del film:
01 Kenji Kawai: “Utai IV Reawakening” (Steve Aoki Remix)
02 Johnny Jewel: “The Hacker”
03 Boys Noize: “Cathryn’s Peak”
04 DJ Shadow: “Scars” [ft. Nils Frahm]
05 Above & Beyond: “Surge”
06 IO Echo: “Aokigahara Forest”
07 Tricky: “Escape”
08 Ki: Theory: “Enjoy The Silence”
09 Johnny Jewel: “Free Fall”
10 Gary Numan: “Bed of Thorns”
11 Johnny Jewel: “The Key”
12 Kenji Kawai: “Utai IV Reawakening”