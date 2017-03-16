Il musicista inglese Tricky ha contribuito alla colonna sonora del remake del film d'animazione "Ghost In The Shell" /(che, però, è stato rifatt con attori in carne e ossa).

Il disco si intitola "Music Inspired by the Motion Picture Ghost in the Shell", esce il 31 marzo e contiene, appunto, l'inedita “Escape”, che si può ascoltare piùà sotto.

Alla colonna sonora hanno contribuito anche Johnny Jewel, DJ Shadow con Nils Frahm, Boys Noize, Gary Numan e molti altri.

Il film in Italia esce il 30 marzo.

Questa è la tracklist della colonna sonora del film:

01 Kenji Kawai: “Utai IV Reawakening” (Steve Aoki Remix)

02 Johnny Jewel: “The Hacker”

03 Boys Noize: “Cathryn’s Peak”

04 DJ Shadow: “Scars” [ft. Nils Frahm]

05 Above & Beyond: “Surge”

06 IO Echo: “Aokigahara Forest”

07 Tricky: “Escape”

08 Ki: Theory: “Enjoy The Silence”

09 Johnny Jewel: “Free Fall”

10 Gary Numan: “Bed of Thorns”

11 Johnny Jewel: “The Key”

12 Kenji Kawai: “Utai IV Reawakening”