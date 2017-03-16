Ed Sheeran al PalaAlpitour di Torino: la scaletta
Il cantautore britannico Ed Sheeran si è esibito, il 16 marzo, al PalaAlpitour di Torino, dove ha dato inizio al proprio tour mondiale a supporto dell’album “Divide”.
Questi i brani inseriti nella scaletta.
Castle on the hill
Eraser
The a team
Don't in mash up con new man
Lego house
I'm a mess
Happier
Galway girl
How would you feel (paean)
I see fire mash up con humans rag n bone photograph
Perfect
Bloodstream
Thinking out loud
Sing
Shape of you
You need me, I don't need you
What do I know?