Il cantautore britannico Ed Sheeran si è esibito, il 16 marzo, al PalaAlpitour di Torino, dove ha dato inizio al proprio tour mondiale a supporto dell’album “Divide”.

Questi i brani inseriti nella scaletta.

Castle on the hill

Eraser

The a team

Don't in mash up con new man

Lego house

I'm a mess

Happier

Galway girl

How would you feel (paean)

I see fire mash up con humans rag n bone photograph

Perfect

Bloodstream

Thinking out loud

Sing

Shape of you

You need me, I don't need you

What do I know?

