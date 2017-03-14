New Order: in uscita il nuovo album dal vivo "NOMC15" - TRACKLIST
I New Order hanno annunciato l'uscita di un nuovo disco dal vivo intitolato "NOMC15 e inciso presso la Brixton Academy nel 2015, poco dopo la pubblicazione del loro ultimo lavoro in studio, "Music Complete".
L'album esce il 26 maggio e la scaletta comprende brani nuovi, classici della band di Manchester e una manciata di pezzi dei Joy Division.
Questa è latracklist definitiva:
01 Singularity
02 Ceremony
03 Crystal
04 5 8 6
05 Restless
06 Lonesome Tonight
07 Your Silent Face
08 Tutti Frutti
09 People on the High Line [Ft. La Roux]
10 Bizarre Love Triangle
11 Waiting For the Sirens’ Call
12 Plastic
13 The Perfect Kiss
14 True Faith
15 Temptation
16 Atmosphere
17 Love Will Tear Us Apart
18 Blue Monday