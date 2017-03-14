I New Order hanno annunciato l'uscita di un nuovo disco dal vivo intitolato "NOMC15 e inciso presso la Brixton Academy nel 2015, poco dopo la pubblicazione del loro ultimo lavoro in studio, "Music Complete".

L'album esce il 26 maggio e la scaletta comprende brani nuovi, classici della band di Manchester e una manciata di pezzi dei Joy Division.

Questa è latracklist definitiva:

01 Singularity

02 Ceremony

03 Crystal

04 5 8 6

05 Restless

06 Lonesome Tonight

07 Your Silent Face

08 Tutti Frutti

09 People on the High Line [Ft. La Roux]

10 Bizarre Love Triangle

11 Waiting For the Sirens’ Call

12 Plastic

13 The Perfect Kiss

14 True Faith

15 Temptation

16 Atmosphere

17 Love Will Tear Us Apart

18 Blue Monday