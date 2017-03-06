A maggio uscirà un nuovo progetto discografico di Nick Cave e dei Bad Seeds: si tratta di una raccolta, intitolata "Lovely creatures" (come la canzone contenuta nell'album "Murder Ballads" del 1996), che conterrà il meglio della produzione del gruppo guidato dal cantautore australiano.

Il "best of" raggiungerà il mercato il prossimo 5 maggio in vari formati: standard (contenente due CD), deluxe (contenente tre CD e un DVD), triplo LP e edizione super deluxe in edizione limitata (contenente tre CD, un DVD e un booklet speciale).

Nell'edizione standard, quella da due CD, saranno contenute 21 canzoni, le stesse contenute nell'edizione in vinile (sparse, però, tra i lati a e i lati b dei tre dischi). Nell'edizione deluxe e super deluxe, da tre CD e un DVD, saranno invece contenute ben 45 canzoni. Nel DVD, oltre a filmati delle esibizioni dal vivo dei Bad Seeds, saranno contenuti anche i filmati di alcune interviste.

A proposito della mastodontica raccolta, Nick Cave ha detto:



"Ci sono persone che non sanno da dove cominciare con i Bad Seeds. Altre, invece, conoscono il nostro catalogo meglio di me! Questo progetto vuole essere un modo per attraversare tre decadi di attività. Le canzoni che abbiamo scelto sono quelle che sono rimaste, per chissà quale motivo. Alcune canzoni sono quelle che ci vengono chieste dal vivo. Altre sono canzoni minori che sono tra le nostre preferite. Altre erano così importanti e avevano una storia così grande dietro da non poter restare fuori. E poi ci sono quelle che non ce l'hanno fatta, poverine. Quelle sono le canzoni che spetta a voi scoprire".



Di seguito, il video-trailer del progetto e più sotto le tracklist delle varie edizioni:

CD11. Loverman2. Tupelo3. Deanna4. From Her To Eternity5. The Weeping Song6. Dig, Lazarus, Dig!!!7. People Ain’t No Good8. Higgs Boson Blues9. Straight To You10. Where The Wild Roses Gro

CD2

1. Into My Arms

2. Love Letter

3. Red Right Hand

4. The Mercy Seat

5. O Children

6. The Ship Song

7. Stranger Than Kindness

8. Jubilee Street

9. Nature Boy

10. We No Who U R

11. Stagger Lee



Edizione triplo vinile (3 LP

Side A

1. Loverman

2. Tupelo

3. Deanna

4. From Her To Eternit

Side B

1. The Weeping Song

2. Dig, Lazarus, Dig!!!

3. People Ain’t No Goo

Side C

1. Higgs Boson Blues

2. Straight To You

3. Where The Wild Rose Gro

Side D

1. Into My Arms

2. Love Letter

3. Red Right Hand

4. The Mercy Sea

Side E

1. O Children

2. The Ship Song

3. Stranger Than Kindnes

Side F

1. Jubilee Street

2. Nature Boy

3. We No Who U R

4. Stagger Lee

Edizione Deluxe (3CD & DVD) e Super Deluxe (3CD & DVD e booklet speciale)

CD1: 1984 -1993

1. From Her To Eternity

2. In The Ghetto

3. Tupelo

4. I’m Gonna Kill That Woman

5. The Carny

6. Sad Waters

7. Stranger Than Kindness

8. Scum

9. The Mercy Seat

10. Deanna

11. Up Jumped The Devil

12. The Weeping Song

13. The Ship Song

14. Papa Won’t Leave You, Henry

15. Straight To You

CD2: 1994 – 2003

1. Do You Love Me?

2. Nobody’s Baby Now

3. Loverman

4. Red Right Hand

5. Stagger Lee

6. Where The Wild Roses Grow

7. Into My Arms

8. People Ain’t No Good

9. Brompton Oratory

10. (Are You) The One That I’ve Been Waiting For?

11. Come Into My Sleep

12. Love Letter

13. God Is In The House

14. He Wants You

15. Shoot Me Down

CD3: 2004 – 2013

1. Hiding All Away

2. There She Goes, My Beautiful World

3. Nature Bo

4. Breathless

5. Babe, You Turn Me On

6. O Children

7. Dig, Lazarus, Dig!!!

8. Night Of The Lotus Eaters

9. We Call Upon The Author

10. Jesus Of The Moon

11. More News From Nowhere

12. We No Who U R

13. Jubilee Street

14. Higgs Boson Blues

15. Push The Sky Away

DVD:

1. Interview, ‘Kippevel’, Netherlands, 1988

2. Night of the Lotus Eaters, Docks de Suds, Marseilles, France, 2008

3. Red Right Hand, Glastonbury Festival, UK, 1988

4. The Weeping Song, ‘Boxed Set’, Glasgow STV Studios, UK, 2001

5. Interview, New York, USA, 2013

6. Higgs Boson Blues, La Fabrique Studios, France, 2012

7. Interview, ‘Stranger in a Strange Land’ documentary, Berlin, Germany, 1987

8. From Her To Eternity, Perkins Palace, Pasadena, USA, 1984

9. Love Letter, ABC Studios, Australia, 2001

10. Interview, ’Bish’s Biz’, Australia, 2013

11. Do You Love Me?, ‘Boxed Set’, Glasgow STV Studios, UK, 2001

12. Interview, ‘Boxed Set’, Glasgow STV Studios, UK, 2001

13. Into My Arms, INmusic Festival, Zagreb, Croatia, 2008

14. We Call Upon The Author, B1 Maximum Club, Moscow, Russia, 2009

15. Interview, ‘Ein Abend in Wien’, Rotterdam, Netherlands, 1991

16. The Mercy Seat, Bizarre Festival, Germany, 1996

17. Interview, Columbus, Ohio, USA, 1984

18. God Is In The House, ‘Later With Jools Holland’, London, 2001

19. Interview, ’Bish’s Biz’ Australia, 2013

20. Dig, Lazarus, Dig!!!, Globe Annexet, Stockholm, Sweden, 2008

21. Brompton Oratory, ‘MTV Live n Loud’, 1997

22. I’m Gonna Kill That Woman, Posthof, Linz, Austria, 1986

23. Jubilee Street, The Fonda Theatre, LA, USA, 2013

24. The Ship Song, ‘Live at Paradiso DVD’, Amsterdam, Netherlands, 1992

25. Interview, Lollapalooza, USA, 1994

26. Loverman, Bizarre Festival, Germany, 1996

27. Interview, Australia, 1988

28. In The Ghetto, Exit, Chicago, USA, 1984

29. Hiding All Away, ‘The Abattoir Blues Tour DVD’, Brixton Academy, London, UK, 2004

30. Interview, Australia, 1992

31. Where the Wild Roses Grow, ‘MTV Most Wanted’, London, UK, 1995

32. Deanna, St Luke’s, London, UK, 2008

33. O Children, Le Trianon, Paris, France, 2013

34. Interview, Festival Crazy Rock, Chile, 1996

35. Stagger Lee, The White Room, London, UK, 1996

36. Interview, ‘Austin City Limits’, Austin, Texas, USA, 2014

37. Interview, Australia, 1995

38. Push The Sky Away, The Fonda Theatre, LA, USA, 2013

39. There She Goes, My Beautiful World, ‘The Abattoir Blues Tour DVD’, Brixton Academy, London, UK, 2004