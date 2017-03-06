Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, esce la raccolta 'Lovely creatures': tutti i dettagli - TRACKLIST
A maggio uscirà un nuovo progetto discografico di Nick Cave e dei Bad Seeds: si tratta di una raccolta, intitolata "Lovely creatures" (come la canzone contenuta nell'album "Murder Ballads" del 1996), che conterrà il meglio della produzione del gruppo guidato dal cantautore australiano.
Il "best of" raggiungerà il mercato il prossimo 5 maggio in vari formati: standard (contenente due CD), deluxe (contenente tre CD e un DVD), triplo LP e edizione super deluxe in edizione limitata (contenente tre CD, un DVD e un booklet speciale).
Nell'edizione standard, quella da due CD, saranno contenute 21 canzoni, le stesse contenute nell'edizione in vinile (sparse, però, tra i lati a e i lati b dei tre dischi). Nell'edizione deluxe e super deluxe, da tre CD e un DVD, saranno invece contenute ben 45 canzoni. Nel DVD, oltre a filmati delle esibizioni dal vivo dei Bad Seeds, saranno contenuti anche i filmati di alcune interviste.
A proposito della mastodontica raccolta, Nick Cave ha detto:
"Ci sono persone che non sanno da dove cominciare con i Bad Seeds. Altre, invece, conoscono il nostro catalogo meglio di me! Questo progetto vuole essere un modo per attraversare tre decadi di attività. Le canzoni che abbiamo scelto sono quelle che sono rimaste, per chissà quale motivo. Alcune canzoni sono quelle che ci vengono chieste dal vivo. Altre sono canzoni minori che sono tra le nostre preferite. Altre erano così importanti e avevano una storia così grande dietro da non poter restare fuori. E poi ci sono quelle che non ce l'hanno fatta, poverine. Quelle sono le canzoni che spetta a voi scoprire".
Di seguito, il video-trailer del progetto e più sotto le tracklist delle varie edizioni:
Edizione Standard (2 CD):
CD1
1. Loverman
2. Tupelo
3. Deanna
4. From Her To Eternity
5. The Weeping Song
6. Dig, Lazarus, Dig!!!
7. People Ain’t No Good
8. Higgs Boson Blues
9. Straight To You
10. Where The Wild Roses Gro
CD2
1. Into My Arms
2. Love Letter
3. Red Right Hand
4. The Mercy Seat
5. O Children
6. The Ship Song
7. Stranger Than Kindness
8. Jubilee Street
9. Nature Boy
10. We No Who U R
11. Stagger Lee
Edizione triplo vinile (3 LP
Side A
1. Loverman
2. Tupelo
3. Deanna
4. From Her To Eternit
Side B
1. The Weeping Song
2. Dig, Lazarus, Dig!!!
3. People Ain’t No Goo
Side C
1. Higgs Boson Blues
2. Straight To You
3. Where The Wild Rose Gro
Side D
1. Into My Arms
2. Love Letter
3. Red Right Hand
4. The Mercy Sea
Side E
1. O Children
2. The Ship Song
3. Stranger Than Kindnes
Side F
1. Jubilee Street
2. Nature Boy
3. We No Who U R
4. Stagger Lee
Edizione Deluxe (3CD & DVD) e Super Deluxe (3CD & DVD e booklet speciale)
CD1: 1984 -1993
1. From Her To Eternity
2. In The Ghetto
3. Tupelo
4. I’m Gonna Kill That Woman
5. The Carny
6. Sad Waters
7. Stranger Than Kindness
8. Scum
9. The Mercy Seat
10. Deanna
11. Up Jumped The Devil
12. The Weeping Song
13. The Ship Song
14. Papa Won’t Leave You, Henry
15. Straight To You
CD2: 1994 – 2003
1. Do You Love Me?
2. Nobody’s Baby Now
3. Loverman
4. Red Right Hand
5. Stagger Lee
6. Where The Wild Roses Grow
7. Into My Arms
8. People Ain’t No Good
9. Brompton Oratory
10. (Are You) The One That I’ve Been Waiting For?
11. Come Into My Sleep
12. Love Letter
13. God Is In The House
14. He Wants You
15. Shoot Me Down
CD3: 2004 – 2013
1. Hiding All Away
2. There She Goes, My Beautiful World
3. Nature Bo
4. Breathless
5. Babe, You Turn Me On
6. O Children
7. Dig, Lazarus, Dig!!!
8. Night Of The Lotus Eaters
9. We Call Upon The Author
10. Jesus Of The Moon
11. More News From Nowhere
12. We No Who U R
13. Jubilee Street
14. Higgs Boson Blues
15. Push The Sky Away
DVD:
1. Interview, ‘Kippevel’, Netherlands, 1988
2. Night of the Lotus Eaters, Docks de Suds, Marseilles, France, 2008
3. Red Right Hand, Glastonbury Festival, UK, 1988
4. The Weeping Song, ‘Boxed Set’, Glasgow STV Studios, UK, 2001
5. Interview, New York, USA, 2013
6. Higgs Boson Blues, La Fabrique Studios, France, 2012
7. Interview, ‘Stranger in a Strange Land’ documentary, Berlin, Germany, 1987
8. From Her To Eternity, Perkins Palace, Pasadena, USA, 1984
9. Love Letter, ABC Studios, Australia, 2001
10. Interview, ’Bish’s Biz’, Australia, 2013
11. Do You Love Me?, ‘Boxed Set’, Glasgow STV Studios, UK, 2001
12. Interview, ‘Boxed Set’, Glasgow STV Studios, UK, 2001
13. Into My Arms, INmusic Festival, Zagreb, Croatia, 2008
14. We Call Upon The Author, B1 Maximum Club, Moscow, Russia, 2009
15. Interview, ‘Ein Abend in Wien’, Rotterdam, Netherlands, 1991
16. The Mercy Seat, Bizarre Festival, Germany, 1996
17. Interview, Columbus, Ohio, USA, 1984
18. God Is In The House, ‘Later With Jools Holland’, London, 2001
19. Interview, ’Bish’s Biz’ Australia, 2013
20. Dig, Lazarus, Dig!!!, Globe Annexet, Stockholm, Sweden, 2008
21. Brompton Oratory, ‘MTV Live n Loud’, 1997
22. I’m Gonna Kill That Woman, Posthof, Linz, Austria, 1986
23. Jubilee Street, The Fonda Theatre, LA, USA, 2013
24. The Ship Song, ‘Live at Paradiso DVD’, Amsterdam, Netherlands, 1992
25. Interview, Lollapalooza, USA, 1994
26. Loverman, Bizarre Festival, Germany, 1996
27. Interview, Australia, 1988
28. In The Ghetto, Exit, Chicago, USA, 1984
29. Hiding All Away, ‘The Abattoir Blues Tour DVD’, Brixton Academy, London, UK, 2004
30. Interview, Australia, 1992
31. Where the Wild Roses Grow, ‘MTV Most Wanted’, London, UK, 1995
32. Deanna, St Luke’s, London, UK, 2008
33. O Children, Le Trianon, Paris, France, 2013
34. Interview, Festival Crazy Rock, Chile, 1996
35. Stagger Lee, The White Room, London, UK, 1996
36. Interview, ‘Austin City Limits’, Austin, Texas, USA, 2014
37. Interview, Australia, 1995
38. Push The Sky Away, The Fonda Theatre, LA, USA, 2013
39. There She Goes, My Beautiful World, ‘The Abattoir Blues Tour DVD’, Brixton Academy, London, UK, 2004