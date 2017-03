Very sweet moment in Las Vegas when Jon @bonjovi brought his adult daughter Stephanie out during “I Got the Girl,” a song her wrote about her. She originally danced with him on stage during this song when she was around seven years old. Official prints of this other photos are available exclusively at bonjovi.com/prints #THINFStour

