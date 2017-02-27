Nella notte fra il 26 e il 27 febbraio, presso il Dolby Theatre di Hollywood (California), ha avuto luogo la cerimonia per l'assegnazione dei premi Oscar 2017. Il vincitore come miglior film è stato "Moonlight" (con tanto di qui pro quo ed errata proclamazione di "La La Land" come vincitore).

Dal punto di vista musicale, Justin Hurwitz si è aggiudicato le statuette per il miglior brano originale (“City of Stars”) e quella per la colonna sonora originale - entrambe ("La La Land").

Qui è possibile consultare la lista completa dei vincitori (indicati in grassetto):

Best Picture:

La La Land

Moonlight

Manchester By the Sea

Arrival

Hidden Figures

Hell or High Water

Hacksaw Ridge

Fences

Lion

Best Director:

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By the Sea

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Best Actor:

Casey Affleck, Manchester By the Sea

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Denzel Washington, Fences

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Best Actress:

Emma Stone, La La Land

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Ruth Negga, Loving

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Supporting Actor:

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Dev Patel, Lion

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Best Supporting Actress:

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester By the Sea

Best Original Screenplay:

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By the Sea

Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water

Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou, The Lobster

Mike Mills, 20th Century Women

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Eric Heisserer, Arrival

Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McRaney, Moonlight

Luke Davies, Lion

August Wilson, Fences

Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi, Hidden Figures

Best Cinematography:

Linus Sandgren, La La Land

Bradford Young, Arrival

Rodrigo Prieto, Silence

James Laxton, Moonlight

Greig Fraser, Lion

Best Film Editing:

Tom Cross, La La Land

Joe Walker, Arrival

John Gilbert, Hacksaw Ridge

Jake Roberts, Hell or High Water

Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders, Moonlight

Best Foreign Language Film:

A Man Called Ove

Land of Mine

Tanna

The Salesman

Toni Erdmann

Best Documentary Feature Film:

O.J.: Made in America

Fire at Sea

Life, Animated

I Am Not Your Negro

The 13th

Best Documentary Short Film:

Extremist

4.1 Miles

Joe’s Violin

Watani My Homeland

The White Helmets

Best Animated Feature Film:

Kubo and the Two Strings

My Life As A Zucchini

Moana

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Best Animated Short Film:

Piper

Pearl

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Best Live Action Short Film:

Ennemis Interieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

Best Original Song:

“City of Stars”, La La Land

“How Far I’ll Go”, Moana

“Can’t Stop the Feeling”, Trolls

“The Empty Chair”, Jim: The James Foley Story

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)”, La La Land

Best Original Score:

Justin Hurwitz, La La Land

Nicholas Britell, Moonlight

Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka, Lion

Mica Levi, Jackie

Thomas Newman, Passengers

Best Production Design:

La La Land

Passengers

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

Best Makeup and Hairstyling:

Suicide Squad

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Best Costume Design:

Jackie

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Allied

Best Visual Effects:

The Jungle Book

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

Kubo and the Two Strings

Best Sound Mixing:

La La Land

Hacksaw Ridge

Arrival

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours

Best Sound Editing:

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Sully