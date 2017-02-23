Depeche Mode, esce un album di remix di "Where's the revolution"
Il sito della Anti Music rende noto che i Depeche Mode hanno annunciato che il 3 marzo pubblicheranno un CD composto da 5 remix con differenti versioni del loro ultimo singolo "Where’s the revolution".
Il CD conterrà remix della canzone di Ewan Pearson, Algiers, Terence Fixmer e Autolux. Verrà pubblicato in digitale (download e streaming) e anche in CD fisico.
Il 28 aprile verrà invece pubblicata una speciale versione in doppio vinile da 9 tracce che conterrà remix aggiuntivi. A seguire le tracklist delle differenti versioni.
5-Track CD Tracklisting:
1 Where's the Revolution
2 Where's the Revolution (Ewan Pearson Remix)
3 Where's the Revolution (Algiers Remix)
4 Where's the Revolution (Terence Fixmer Remix)
5 Where's the Revolution (Autolux Remix)
9-Track Double LP Tracklisting:
LP 1
Side 1
1. Where's the Revolution (Autolux Remix)
2. Where's the Revolution (Pearson Sound Remix)
Side 2
1. Where's the Revolution (Algiers Remix)
2. Where's the Revolution (Simian Mobile Disco Remix)
3. Where's the Revolution (Pearson Sound Beatless Remix)
LP 2
Side 1
1. Where's the Revolution Where's The Revolution (Simian Mobile Disco Dub)
2. Where's the Revolution (Terence Fixmer Spatial mix)
Side 2
1. Where's the Revolution (Patrice Bäumel Remix)
2. Where's the Revolution (Ewan Pearson Kompromat Dub)