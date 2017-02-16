Grateful Dead: esce un mega-cofanetto per i 40 anni del live alla Cornell University - COPERTINA, TRACKLIST
In occasione dei 40 anni del leggendario concerto che i Grateful Dead tennero presso la Cornell University l'8 maggio del 1977, uscirà un box commemorativo. Il concerto è il "sacro Graal" della band: è considerato da molti fan la miglior performance della loro carriera; una registrazione circolava da tempo in maniera ufficiosa, ma solo da poco la band ha potuto recuperare i master originali della serata, restaurarle, e quindi metterle finalmente in commercio, come si chiedeva da tempo.
Questa nuova uscita della fondamentale band di rock psichedelico consterà di ben 11 dischi, sarà intitolata "May 1977: Get Shown the Light" e sarà disponibile tramite il sito Dead.net. Oltre al live dell'8 maggio di cui sopra, il cofanetto contiene anche tre altre esibizioni fino a ora mai pubblicate (almeno legalmente): quella al Veterans' Memorial Coliseum di New Haven, Connecticut (5 maggio 1977); quella al Boston Garden di Boston (7 maggio 1977); quella del Buffalo Memorial Auditorium di Buffalo, New York (9 maggio 1977).
L'album sarà limitato a sole 15.000 copie ed è già pre-ordinabile al prezzo di 139,98 dollari. L'attesa era tale che, all'apertura della prevendita, il sito della band è andato in crash per diversi volte per le troppe richieste.
Questa è la copertina:
Questa, invece, la tracklist intera:
Veterans' Memorial Coliseum -- New Haven, CT (May 5, 1977)
Disco 1
"Promised Land"
"Sugaree"
"Mama Tried"
"El Paso"
"Tennessee Jed"
"Looks Like Rain"
"Deal"
"Lazy Lightning"
"Supplication"
"Peggy-O"
"The Music Never Stopped"
Disco 2
"Bertha"
"Estimated Prophet"
"Scarlet Begonias"
"Fire On The Mountain"
"Good Lovin'"
"St. Stephen"
"Sugar Magnolia"
"Johnny B. Goode"
Boston Garden -- Boston, MA (May 7, 1977)
Disco 3
"Bertha"
"Cassidy"
"Deal"
"Jack Straw"
"Peggy-O"
"New Minglewood Blues"
"Mississippi Half-Step Uptown Toodeloo>"
"Big River"
"Tennessee Jed"
"The Music Never Stopped"
Disco 4
"Terrapin Station"
"Samson and Delilah"
"Friend Of The Devil"
"Estimated Prophet
Disco 5
"Eyes Of The World"
"The Wheel"
"Wharf Rat"
"Around and Around"
"U.S. Blues"
Barton Hall (Cornell University) -- Ithaca, NY (May 8, 1977)
Disco 6
"New Minglewood Blues"
"Loser"
"El Paso"
"They Love Each Other"
"Jack Straw"
"Deal"
"Lazy Lightning"
"Supplication"
"Brown-Eyed Women"
"Mama Tried"
"Row Jimmy"
Disco 7
"Dancing In The Street"
"Scarlet Begonias"
"Fire On The Mountain"
"Estimated Prophet"
Disco 8
"St. Stephen"
"Not Fade Away"
"St. Stephen"
"Morning Dew"
"One More Saturday Night"
Buffalo Memorial Auditorium -- Buffalo, NY (May 9, 1977)
Disco 9
"Help On The Way"
"Slipknot"
"Franklin's Tower"
"Cassidy"
"Brown-Eyed Women"
"Mexicali Blues"
"Tennessee Jed"
"Big River"
"Peggy-O"
"Sunrise"
"The Music Never Stopped"
Disco 10
"Bertha"
"Good Lovin'"
"Ship Of Fools"
Disco 11
"Estimated Prophet"
"The Other One"
"Not Fade Away"
"Comes A Time"
"Sugar Magnolia"
"Uncle Johns Band