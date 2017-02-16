In occasione dei 40 anni del leggendario concerto che i Grateful Dead tennero presso la Cornell University l'8 maggio del 1977, uscirà un box commemorativo. Il concerto è il "sacro Graal" della band: è considerato da molti fan la miglior performance della loro carriera; una registrazione circolava da tempo in maniera ufficiosa, ma solo da poco la band ha potuto recuperare i master originali della serata, restaurarle, e quindi metterle finalmente in commercio, come si chiedeva da tempo.

Questa nuova uscita della fondamentale band di rock psichedelico consterà di ben 11 dischi, sarà intitolata "May 1977: Get Shown the Light" e sarà disponibile tramite il sito Dead.net. Oltre al live dell'8 maggio di cui sopra, il cofanetto contiene anche tre altre esibizioni fino a ora mai pubblicate (almeno legalmente): quella al Veterans' Memorial Coliseum di New Haven, Connecticut (5 maggio 1977); quella al Boston Garden di Boston (7 maggio 1977); quella del Buffalo Memorial Auditorium di Buffalo, New York (9 maggio 1977).

L'album sarà limitato a sole 15.000 copie ed è già pre-ordinabile al prezzo di 139,98 dollari. L'attesa era tale che, all'apertura della prevendita, il sito della band è andato in crash per diversi volte per le troppe richieste.

Questa è la copertina:

Questa, invece, la tracklist intera:

Veterans' Memorial Coliseum -- New Haven, CT (May 5, 1977)

Disco 1

"Promised Land"

"Sugaree"

"Mama Tried"

"El Paso"

"Tennessee Jed"

"Looks Like Rain"

"Deal"

"Lazy Lightning"

"Supplication"

"Peggy-O"

"The Music Never Stopped"

Disco 2

"Bertha"

"Estimated Prophet"

"Scarlet Begonias"

"Fire On The Mountain"

"Good Lovin'"

"St. Stephen"

"Sugar Magnolia"

"Johnny B. Goode"

Boston Garden -- Boston, MA (May 7, 1977)

Disco 3

"Bertha"

"Cassidy"

"Deal"

"Jack Straw"

"Peggy-O"

"New Minglewood Blues"

"Mississippi Half-Step Uptown Toodeloo>"

"Big River"

"Tennessee Jed"

"The Music Never Stopped"

Disco 4

"Terrapin Station"

"Samson and Delilah"

"Friend Of The Devil"

"Estimated Prophet

Disco 5

"Eyes Of The World"

"The Wheel"

"Wharf Rat"

"Around and Around"

"U.S. Blues"

Barton Hall (Cornell University) -- Ithaca, NY (May 8, 1977)

Disco 6

"New Minglewood Blues"

"Loser"

"El Paso"

"They Love Each Other"

"Jack Straw"

"Deal"

"Lazy Lightning"

"Supplication"

"Brown-Eyed Women"

"Mama Tried"

"Row Jimmy"

Disco 7

"Dancing In The Street"

"Scarlet Begonias"

"Fire On The Mountain"

"Estimated Prophet"

Disco 8

"St. Stephen"

"Not Fade Away"

"St. Stephen"

"Morning Dew"

"One More Saturday Night"

Buffalo Memorial Auditorium -- Buffalo, NY (May 9, 1977)

Disco 9

"Help On The Way"

"Slipknot"

"Franklin's Tower"

"Cassidy"

"Brown-Eyed Women"

"Mexicali Blues"

"Tennessee Jed"

"Big River"

"Peggy-O"

"Sunrise"

"The Music Never Stopped"

Disco 10

"Bertha"

"Good Lovin'"

"Ship Of Fools"

Disco 11

"Estimated Prophet"

"The Other One"

"Not Fade Away"

"Comes A Time"

"Sugar Magnolia"

"Uncle Johns Band