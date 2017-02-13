Ecco l'elenco completo dei vincitori della cinquantanovesima edizione dei Grammy Awards, chiusasi nelle prime ore della mattina di oggi, lunedì 13 febbraio, a Los Angeles.

Categoria principali:

Album of the Year: "25", Adele

Record of the Year: "Hello", Adele

Song of the Year: "Hello", Adele

Best Rap Album: "Coloring Book", Chance the Rapper

Best Urban Contemporary Album: "Lemonade", Beyoncé

Best Country Solo Performance: "My Church", Maren Morris

Best Rock Song: "Blackstar", David Bowie

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Twenty One Pilots

Best New Artist: Chance The Rapper

Categorie secondarie (premiate durante la Premiere Ceremony):

Best Musical Theater Album: "The Color Purple"

Music for Visual Media: "Miles Ahead"

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: Jacob Collier per "You And I"

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: Jacob Collier per "Flintstones"

Best Recording Package: Jonathan Barnbrook per "Blackstar" (David Bowie)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: Gérard Lo Monaco per "Edith Piaf 1915–2015"

Best Album Notes: Ken Bloom e Richard Carlin per "Sissle And Blake Sing Shuffle Along"

Best Historical Album: Steve Berkowitz & Jeff Rosen per "The Cutting Edge 1965–1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 12" (Bob Dylan)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: "Blackstar" (David Bowie, Tom Elmhirst, Kevin Killen e Tony Visconti)

Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical: André Allen Anjos per "Tearing Me Up"

Best Surround Sound Album: Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay per "Dutilleux: Sur La Mêe Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L'Instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement"

Best New Age Album: "White Sun II", White Sun

Best Gospel Performance/Song: "God Provides", Tamela Mann

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: "Thy Will", Hillary Scott & The Scott Family (scritta da Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott e Emily Weisband)

Best Gospel Album: "Losing My Religion", Kirk Franklin

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: "Love Remains", Hillary Scott & The Scott Family

Best World Music Album: "Sing Me Home", Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble

Best Children's Album: "Infinity Plus One", Secret Agent 23 Skidoo

Best Spoken Word Album: "In Such Good Company: Eleven Years of Laughter, Mayhem, and Fun in the Sandbox", Carol Burnett

Best Music Video: "Formation", Beyoncé

Best Music Film: "The Beatles: Eight Days a Week The Touring Years", Ron Howard

Best Engineered Album, Classical: "The Ghosts Of Versailles"

Producer of the Year, Classical: David Frost

Best Orchestral Performance: Andris Nelsons, direttore della Boston Symphony Orchestra

Best Opera Recording: "Corigliano: The Ghosts of Versailles"

Best Choral Performance: "Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1", Krzystof Penderecki

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Steve Reich, per "Third Coast Percussion"

Best Classical Instrumental Solo: "Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway"

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: "Schumann & Berg" e "Shakespeare Songs", ex aequo

Best Classical Compendium: "Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway"

Best Contemporary Classical Composition: "Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway"

Best Dance Recording: "Don't Let Me Down" – The Chainsmokers featuring Daya

Best Dance/Electronic Album: "Skin", Flume

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: "Culcha Vulcha", Snarky Puppy

Best Improvised Jazz Solo: "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry", John Scofield

Best Jazz Vocal Album: "Take Me to the Alley", Gregory Porter

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: "Country for Old Men", John Scofield

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: "Presidential Suite: Eight Variations on Freedom", Ted Nash Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album: "Tribute to Irakere: Live in Marciac", Chucho Valdés

Best Roots Gospel Album: "Hymns", Joey + Rory

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: "Jolene", Pentatonix con Dolly Parton

Best Country Song: "Humble and Kind", Lori McKenna (autrice), registrata da Tim McGraw)

Best Country Album: "A Sailor's Guide to Earth", Sturgill Simpson

Best Latin Pop Album: "Un Besito Más", Jesse & Joy

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album: "iLevitable", ile

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano): "Un Azteca En El Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo)", Vicente Fernández

Best Tropical Latin Album: "Donde Están?", Jose Lugo & Guasábara Combo

Best American Roots Performance: "House of Mercy", Sarah Jarosz

Best American Roots Song: "Kid Sister", Vince Gill (interpretata dai Time Jumpers)

Best Americana Album: "This Is Where I Live", William Bell

Best Bluegrass Album: "Coming Home", O'Connor Band con Mark O'Connor

Best Traditional Blues Album: "Porcupine Meat", Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album: "The Last Days of Oakland", Fantastic Negrito

Best Folk Album: "Undercurrent", Sarah Jarosz

Best Regional Music Album: "E Walea", Kalani Pe'a

Best Reggae Album: "Ziggy Marley", Ziggy Marley

Best Comedy Album: "Talking for Clapping", Patton Oswalt

Best R&B Performance: "Cranes in the Sky", Solange

Best Traditional R&B Performance: "Angel", Lalah Hathaway

Best R&B Song: "Lake by the Ocean", scritta Hod David & Musze, eseguita da Maxwell

Best Urban Contemporary Album: "Lalah Hathaway Live", Lalah Hathaway

Best Rap Performance: "No Problem", Chance the Rapper con Lil Wayne e 2 Chainz

Best Rap/Sung Performance: "Hotline Bling", Drake

Best Rap Song: "Hotline Bling", Drake (scritta con Paul Jefferies)

Best Rock Performance: "Blackstar", David Bowie

Best Metal Performance: "Dystopia", Megadeth

Best Rock Album: "Tell Me I'm Pretty", Cage the Elephant

Best Alternative Music Album: "Blackstar", David Bowie

Best Pop Solo Performance: "Hello", Adele

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: "Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin", Willie Nelson

Best Pop Vocal Album: "25", Adele

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Greg Kurstin