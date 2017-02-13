Ecco l'elenco completo dei vincitori della cinquantanovesima edizione dei Grammy Awards, chiusasi nelle prime ore della mattina di oggi, lunedì 13 febbraio, a Los Angeles.
Categoria principali:
Album of the Year: "25", Adele
Record of the Year: "Hello", Adele
Song of the Year: "Hello", Adele
Best Rap Album: "Coloring Book", Chance the Rapper
Best Urban Contemporary Album: "Lemonade", Beyoncé
Best Country Solo Performance: "My Church", Maren Morris
Best Rock Song: "Blackstar", David Bowie
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Twenty One Pilots
Best New Artist: Chance The Rapper
Vedi anche: Grammy Awards 2017, leggi qui la cronaca completa
Categorie secondarie (premiate durante la Premiere Ceremony):
Best Musical Theater Album: "The Color Purple"
Music for Visual Media: "Miles Ahead"
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: Jacob Collier per "You And I"
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: Jacob Collier per "Flintstones"
Best Recording Package: Jonathan Barnbrook per "Blackstar" (David Bowie)
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: Gérard Lo Monaco per "Edith Piaf 1915–2015"
Best Album Notes: Ken Bloom e Richard Carlin per "Sissle And Blake Sing Shuffle Along"
Best Historical Album: Steve Berkowitz & Jeff Rosen per "The Cutting Edge 1965–1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 12" (Bob Dylan)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: "Blackstar" (David Bowie, Tom Elmhirst, Kevin Killen e Tony Visconti)
Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical: André Allen Anjos per "Tearing Me Up"
Best Surround Sound Album: Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay per "Dutilleux: Sur La Mêe Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L'Instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement"
Best New Age Album: "White Sun II", White Sun
Best Gospel Performance/Song: "God Provides", Tamela Mann
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: "Thy Will", Hillary Scott & The Scott Family (scritta da Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott e Emily Weisband)
Best Gospel Album: "Losing My Religion", Kirk Franklin
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: "Love Remains", Hillary Scott & The Scott Family
Best World Music Album: "Sing Me Home", Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble
Best Children's Album: "Infinity Plus One", Secret Agent 23 Skidoo
Best Spoken Word Album: "In Such Good Company: Eleven Years of Laughter, Mayhem, and Fun in the Sandbox", Carol Burnett
Best Music Video: "Formation", Beyoncé
Best Music Film: "The Beatles: Eight Days a Week The Touring Years", Ron Howard
Best Engineered Album, Classical: "The Ghosts Of Versailles"
Producer of the Year, Classical: David Frost
Best Orchestral Performance: Andris Nelsons, direttore della Boston Symphony Orchestra
Best Opera Recording: "Corigliano: The Ghosts of Versailles"
Best Choral Performance: "Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1", Krzystof Penderecki
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Steve Reich, per "Third Coast Percussion"
Best Classical Instrumental Solo: "Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway"
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: "Schumann & Berg" e "Shakespeare Songs", ex aequo
Best Classical Compendium: "Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway"
Best Contemporary Classical Composition: "Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway"
Best Dance Recording: "Don't Let Me Down" – The Chainsmokers featuring Daya
Best Dance/Electronic Album: "Skin", Flume
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: "Culcha Vulcha", Snarky Puppy
Best Improvised Jazz Solo: "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry", John Scofield
Best Jazz Vocal Album: "Take Me to the Alley", Gregory Porter
Best Jazz Instrumental Album: "Country for Old Men", John Scofield
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: "Presidential Suite: Eight Variations on Freedom", Ted Nash Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album: "Tribute to Irakere: Live in Marciac", Chucho Valdés
Best Roots Gospel Album: "Hymns", Joey + Rory
Best Country Duo/Group Performance: "Jolene", Pentatonix con Dolly Parton
Best Country Song: "Humble and Kind", Lori McKenna (autrice), registrata da Tim McGraw)
Best Country Album: "A Sailor's Guide to Earth", Sturgill Simpson
Best Latin Pop Album: "Un Besito Más", Jesse & Joy
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album: "iLevitable", ile
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano): "Un Azteca En El Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo)", Vicente Fernández
Best Tropical Latin Album: "Donde Están?", Jose Lugo & Guasábara Combo
Best American Roots Performance: "House of Mercy", Sarah Jarosz
Best American Roots Song: "Kid Sister", Vince Gill (interpretata dai Time Jumpers)
Best Americana Album: "This Is Where I Live", William Bell
Best Bluegrass Album: "Coming Home", O'Connor Band con Mark O'Connor
Best Traditional Blues Album: "Porcupine Meat", Bobby Rush
Best Contemporary Blues Album: "The Last Days of Oakland", Fantastic Negrito
Best Folk Album: "Undercurrent", Sarah Jarosz
Best Regional Music Album: "E Walea", Kalani Pe'a
Best Reggae Album: "Ziggy Marley", Ziggy Marley
Best Comedy Album: "Talking for Clapping", Patton Oswalt
Best R&B Performance: "Cranes in the Sky", Solange
Best Traditional R&B Performance: "Angel", Lalah Hathaway
Best R&B Song: "Lake by the Ocean", scritta Hod David & Musze, eseguita da Maxwell
Best Urban Contemporary Album: "Lalah Hathaway Live", Lalah Hathaway
Best Rap Performance: "No Problem", Chance the Rapper con Lil Wayne e 2 Chainz
Best Rap/Sung Performance: "Hotline Bling", Drake
Best Rap Song: "Hotline Bling", Drake (scritta con Paul Jefferies)
Best Rock Performance: "Blackstar", David Bowie
Best Metal Performance: "Dystopia", Megadeth
Best Rock Album: "Tell Me I'm Pretty", Cage the Elephant
Best Alternative Music Album: "Blackstar", David Bowie
Best Pop Solo Performance: "Hello", Adele
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: "Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin", Willie Nelson
Best Pop Vocal Album: "25", Adele
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Greg Kurstin