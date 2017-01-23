Ray Davies: il leader dei Kinks pubblica un nuovo album dopo nove anni - ASCOLTA
Il prossimo 21 aprile esce “Americana”, il nuovo album – il primo in oltre nove anni – di Ray Davies, la mente dei Kinks. Il disco è composto da 15 canzoni ed è co-prodotto da Guy Massey e John Jackson. Sarà il primo di due volumi in uscita nel 2017. Il primo singolo (che puoi ascoltare qui) è “Poetry”, brano al quale collabora Karen Grotberg dei Jayhawks.
Tracklist:
01. Americana
02. The Deal
03. Poetry
04. Message From The Road (feat. Karen Grotberg of The Jayhawks)
05. A Place In Your Heart
06. The Mystery Room
07. Silent Movie
08. Rock ‘N’ Roll Cowboys
09. Change For Change
10. The Man Upstairs
11. I’ve Heard That Beat Before
12. A Long Drive Home To Tarzana
13. The Great Highway
14. The Invaders
15. Wings Of Fantasy