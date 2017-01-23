Il prossimo 21 aprile esce “Americana”, il nuovo album – il primo in oltre nove anni – di Ray Davies, la mente dei Kinks. Il disco è composto da 15 canzoni ed è co-prodotto da Guy Massey e John Jackson. Sarà il primo di due volumi in uscita nel 2017. Il primo singolo (che puoi ascoltare qui) è “Poetry”, brano al quale collabora Karen Grotberg dei Jayhawks.



Tracklist:



01. Americana

02. The Deal

03. Poetry

04. Message From The Road (feat. Karen Grotberg of The Jayhawks)

05. A Place In Your Heart

06. The Mystery Room

07. Silent Movie

08. Rock ‘N’ Roll Cowboys

09. Change For Change

10. The Man Upstairs

11. I’ve Heard That Beat Before

12. A Long Drive Home To Tarzana

13. The Great Highway

14. The Invaders

15. Wings Of Fantasy

