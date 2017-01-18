Prestandosi a un giochino che sta andando per la maggiore su Facebook, il dj e producer Diplo ha elencato i 10 dischi che hanno contribuito alla sua formazione musicale, da ragazzo. E le sorprese non sono poche...

In primis Diplo ha elencato 12 e non solo 10 dischi. Poi nel lotto è presente una notevole varietà di generi, dal punk hardcore dei Bad Brains all'indie rock dei Weezer, passando per Portishead, Radiohead, New Order e Beastie Boys.

Questi i titoli:

Weezer - Blue Album

Pharcyde - Bizarre Ride

Dj shadow - Entroducing.

Radiohead - Kid A

Bone Thugs - E 99 Eternal

Bad Brains - s/t

New Order - Substance

Portishead - Dummy

Massive attack - Protection

Beastie Boys - Ill Communication

Lee Perry - Return Of The Super Ape

Old Dirty Bastard - Return To The 36 Chambers / A Tribe Caled Quest - Midnight Marauders

Una notevole playlist, dunque, per provare a indagare sulle radici del sound che Diplo ha saputo forgiare con la sua attività musicale.