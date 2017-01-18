Diplo svela i 10 dischi che lo hanno influenzato da ragazzo: Weezer, Portishead, New Order...
Prestandosi a un giochino che sta andando per la maggiore su Facebook, il dj e producer Diplo ha elencato i 10 dischi che hanno contribuito alla sua formazione musicale, da ragazzo. E le sorprese non sono poche...
In primis Diplo ha elencato 12 e non solo 10 dischi. Poi nel lotto è presente una notevole varietà di generi, dal punk hardcore dei Bad Brains all'indie rock dei Weezer, passando per Portishead, Radiohead, New Order e Beastie Boys.
Questi i titoli:
Weezer - Blue Album
Pharcyde - Bizarre Ride
Dj shadow - Entroducing.
Radiohead - Kid A
Bone Thugs - E 99 Eternal
Bad Brains - s/t
New Order - Substance
Portishead - Dummy
Massive attack - Protection
Beastie Boys - Ill Communication
Lee Perry - Return Of The Super Ape
Old Dirty Bastard - Return To The 36 Chambers / A Tribe Caled Quest - Midnight Marauders
Una notevole playlist, dunque, per provare a indagare sulle radici del sound che Diplo ha saputo forgiare con la sua attività musicale.