Il prossimo 4 febbraio, nella natia Birmingham, i Black Sabbath metteranno la parola fine sulla loro gloriosa carriera dal vivo. Solo due giorni prima, il 2, sarà pubblicato un doppio ‘best of’ da loro stessi assemblato. “The ultimate collection” è composto dai 31 brani preferiti dei componenti della band e sarà disponibile in doppio CD, in digitale e in quadruplo vinile. Questa la tracklist:



Disc One



1. Paranoid

2. Never Say Die

3. Iron Man

4. Black Sabbath

5. Children of the Grave

6. Fairies Wear Boots

7. Changes

8. Rat Salad

9. Sweet Leaf

10. War Pigs

11. Sabbath Bloody Sabbath

12. Hole in the Sky

13. Symptom of the Universe

14. Spiral Architect

15. Rock ‘N’ Roll Doctor



Disc Two



1. Dirty Women

2. Evil Woman, Don’t Play Your Games With Me

3. A Hard Road

4. Lord of This World

5. Into the Void

6. Behind the Wall of Sleep

7. Snowblind

8. Tomorrow’s Dream

9. The Wizard

10. N.I.B.

11. Electric Funeral

12. Embryo

13. Killing Yourself to Live

14. Am I Going Insane

15. Wicked World

16. It’s Alright



