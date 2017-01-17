Black Sabbath, esce il doppio "The ultimate collection". Poi l'ultimo concerto - COPERTINA
Il prossimo 4 febbraio, nella natia Birmingham, i Black Sabbath metteranno la parola fine sulla loro gloriosa carriera dal vivo. Solo due giorni prima, il 2, sarà pubblicato un doppio ‘best of’ da loro stessi assemblato. “The ultimate collection” è composto dai 31 brani preferiti dei componenti della band e sarà disponibile in doppio CD, in digitale e in quadruplo vinile. Questa la tracklist:
Disc One
1. Paranoid
2. Never Say Die
3. Iron Man
4. Black Sabbath
5. Children of the Grave
6. Fairies Wear Boots
7. Changes
8. Rat Salad
9. Sweet Leaf
10. War Pigs
11. Sabbath Bloody Sabbath
12. Hole in the Sky
13. Symptom of the Universe
14. Spiral Architect
15. Rock ‘N’ Roll Doctor
Disc Two
1. Dirty Women
2. Evil Woman, Don’t Play Your Games With Me
3. A Hard Road
4. Lord of This World
5. Into the Void
6. Behind the Wall of Sleep
7. Snowblind
8. Tomorrow’s Dream
9. The Wizard
10. N.I.B.
11. Electric Funeral
12. Embryo
13. Killing Yourself to Live
14. Am I Going Insane
15. Wicked World
16. It’s Alright