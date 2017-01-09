Ieri sera alla Brixton Academy di Londra si è tenuto un concerto per celebrare quello che sarebbe stato il settantesimo compleanno di David Bowie. Sul palco, a ricordare e a interpretare molte hit del Duca Bianco, l'attore Gary Oldman, Simon Le Bon (Duran Duran), Joe Elliott (Def Leppard), La Roux, Gail Ann Dorsey, Adrian Belew, Alex Painter e molti altri ancora.



Setlist:



“Dead Man Walking” – Gary Oldman

“Rebel Rebel” – Bernard Fowler

“Sorrow” – Gary Oldman and Joe Sumner

“Five Years” – Gaby Moreno

“Golden Years” – La Roux

“Lady Grinning Soul” – Holly Palmer

“The Man Who Sold The World” – Jeremy Little and Gary Oldman

“Diamond Dogs” – Bernard Fowler

“Life On Mars” – Tom Chaplin

“Wild Is The Wind” – Gaby Moreno

“Young Americans” – Gail Ann Dorsey & The London Community Gospel Choir

“Ashes To Ashes” – Angelo Moore

“Win” – Bernard Fowler & The London Community Gospel Choir

“All The Young Dudes” – Joe Elliot & The London Community Gospel Choir

“Fame” – Adrian Belew

“Fashion” – Alex Painter

“Sound And Vision” – Adrian Belew

“Changes” – Tony Hadley

“Rock And Roll Suicide” – Bernard Fowler

“Where Are We Now” – Holly Palmer

“Stay” – Bernard Fowler

“Aladdin Sane” – Gail Ann Dorsey

“Space Oddity” – Gail Ann Dorsey

“Starman” – Mr Hudson

“D.J.”/”Boys Keep Swining” – Adrian Belew

“Ziggy Stardust” – Angelo Moore

“Moonage Daydream” – Angelo Moore

“Suffragette City” – Joe Elliot

“Heroes” – Bernard Fowler

“Loving The Alien” – Catherine Russell

Jean Genie – “Bernard Fowler

“Let”s Dance” – Simon Le Bon & The London Community Gospel Choir

“Under Pressure” – Joe Sumner, Catherine Russell & The London Community Gospel Choir



