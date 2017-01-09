David Bowie, guarda il tributo alla Brixton Academy di Londra per il suo 70esimo compleanno - VIDEO
Ieri sera alla Brixton Academy di Londra si è tenuto un concerto per celebrare quello che sarebbe stato il settantesimo compleanno di David Bowie. Sul palco, a ricordare e a interpretare molte hit del Duca Bianco, l'attore Gary Oldman, Simon Le Bon (Duran Duran), Joe Elliott (Def Leppard), La Roux, Gail Ann Dorsey, Adrian Belew, Alex Painter e molti altri ancora.
Setlist:
“Dead Man Walking” – Gary Oldman
“Rebel Rebel” – Bernard Fowler
“Sorrow” – Gary Oldman and Joe Sumner
“Five Years” – Gaby Moreno
“Golden Years” – La Roux
“Lady Grinning Soul” – Holly Palmer
“The Man Who Sold The World” – Jeremy Little and Gary Oldman
“Diamond Dogs” – Bernard Fowler
“Life On Mars” – Tom Chaplin
“Wild Is The Wind” – Gaby Moreno
“Young Americans” – Gail Ann Dorsey & The London Community Gospel Choir
“Ashes To Ashes” – Angelo Moore
“Win” – Bernard Fowler & The London Community Gospel Choir
“All The Young Dudes” – Joe Elliot & The London Community Gospel Choir
“Fame” – Adrian Belew
“Fashion” – Alex Painter
“Sound And Vision” – Adrian Belew
“Changes” – Tony Hadley
“Rock And Roll Suicide” – Bernard Fowler
“Where Are We Now” – Holly Palmer
“Stay” – Bernard Fowler
“Aladdin Sane” – Gail Ann Dorsey
“Space Oddity” – Gail Ann Dorsey
“Starman” – Mr Hudson
“D.J.”/”Boys Keep Swining” – Adrian Belew
“Ziggy Stardust” – Angelo Moore
“Moonage Daydream” – Angelo Moore
“Suffragette City” – Joe Elliot
“Heroes” – Bernard Fowler
“Loving The Alien” – Catherine Russell
Jean Genie – “Bernard Fowler
“Let”s Dance” – Simon Le Bon & The London Community Gospel Choir
“Under Pressure” – Joe Sumner, Catherine Russell & The London Community Gospel Choir