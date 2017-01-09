Le cerimonia per assegnare i Golden Globe 2017 si è tenuta l'8 gennaio al Beverly Hilton Hotel di Beverly Hills, California. Ricordiamo che il Globo d'oro è un riconoscimento assegnato annualmente (durante un pranzo di gala) ai migliori film e programmi televisivi della stagione: insieme al premio Oscar e al premio Emmy è il maggiore riconoscimento nel settore cinetelevisivo.
Le categorie pertinenti alla musica sono solo due e se le sono aggiudicate Ryan Gosling con Emma Stone with "City of Stars" (miglior canzone originale dal film "La La Land") e Justin Hurwitz (per la colonna sonora della stessa pellicola). "La La Land" è un film del 2016 scritto e diretto da Damien Chazelle, con protagonisti Gosling e la Stone.
Di seguito tutte le categorie dei Golden Globes con nomination e vincitori di questa nuova edizione:
FILM
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Moonlight
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester By the Sea
Hacksaw Ridge
Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
La La Land
20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
Sing Street
Best Director, Motion Picture
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By the Sea
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Arrival
Nocturnal Animals
La La Land
Manchester By the Sea
Moonlight
Hell or Highwater
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Casey Affleck, Manchester By the Sea
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Denzel Washington, Fences
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Amy Adams, Arrival
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloan
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Ruth Negga, Loving
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
Colin Ferrell, The Lobster
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill, War Dogs
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
Emma Stone, La La Land
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Dev Patel, Lion
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester By the Sea
Best Original Song in Motion Picture
Lin-Manuel Miranda – “How Far I’ll Go” (Moana)
Iggy Pop and Danger Mouse – “Gold” (Gold)
Justin Timberlake – “Can’t Stop the Feeling” (Trolls)
Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande – “Faith” (Sing)
Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone – “City of Stars” (La La Land)
Best Original Score in a Motion Picture
Justin Hurwitz – La La Land
Nicholas Britell – Moonlight
Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka – Lion
Jóhann Jóhannsson – Arrival
Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams, and Hans Zimmer – Hidden Figures
Best Foreign Film
Divines
Elle
Neruda
The Salesman
Tony Erdmann
Animated Feature Film
Kubo and the Two Strings
My Life As A Zucchini
Moana
Sing
Zootopia
TV
Best TV Series, Drama
Westworld
Stranger Things
The Crown
This Is Us
Game of Thrones
Best Comedy Series
Atlanta
Black-ish
Mozart in the Jungle
Transparent
Veep
Best TV Miniseries or Movie
American Crime
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
The Night Of
The Night Manager
The Dresser
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama
Billy Bob Thorton, Goliath
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Bob Odenkirk, Better Caul Saul
Liev Schrieber, Ray Donovan
Best Performance by an Actress in TV Series, Drama
Claire Foy, The Crown
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Keri Russell, The Americans
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Best Performance by an Actor in TV Series, Comedy
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Nick Nolte, Graves
Best Performance by an Actress in TV Series, Comedy
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Issa Rae, Insecure
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Tracy Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in TV
Sterling K. Brown, The People vs. O.J. Simpson
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
John Lithgow, The Crown
John Travolta, The People vs. O.J. Simpson
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Best Performance by Supporting Actress in TV
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Lena Heady, Game of Thrones
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Miniseries or Movie
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
Courtney B. Vance, The People vs. O.J. Simpson
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
John Turturro, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Miniseries or Movie
Sarah Paulson, The People vs. O.J. Simpson
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
Charlotte Rampling, London Sky