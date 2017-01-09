Le cerimonia per assegnare i Golden Globe 2017 si è tenuta l'8 gennaio al Beverly Hilton Hotel di Beverly Hills, California. Ricordiamo che il Globo d'oro è un riconoscimento assegnato annualmente (durante un pranzo di gala) ai migliori film e programmi televisivi della stagione: insieme al premio Oscar e al premio Emmy è il maggiore riconoscimento nel settore cinetelevisivo.

Le categorie pertinenti alla musica sono solo due e se le sono aggiudicate Ryan Gosling con Emma Stone with "City of Stars" (miglior canzone originale dal film "La La Land") e Justin Hurwitz (per la colonna sonora della stessa pellicola). "La La Land" è un film del 2016 scritto e diretto da Damien Chazelle, con protagonisti Gosling e la Stone.

Di seguito tutte le categorie dei Golden Globes con nomination e vincitori di questa nuova edizione:

FILM

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Moonlight

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester By the Sea

Hacksaw Ridge

Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

La La Land

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

Sing Street

Best Director, Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By the Sea

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Arrival

Nocturnal Animals

La La Land

Manchester By the Sea

Moonlight

Hell or Highwater

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester By the Sea

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Denzel Washington, Fences

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloan

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Ruth Negga, Loving

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Colin Ferrell, The Lobster

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Emma Stone, La La Land

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Dev Patel, Lion

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester By the Sea

Best Original Song in Motion Picture

Lin-Manuel Miranda – “How Far I’ll Go” (Moana)

Iggy Pop and Danger Mouse – “Gold” (Gold)

Justin Timberlake – “Can’t Stop the Feeling” (Trolls)

Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande – “Faith” (Sing)

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone – “City of Stars” (La La Land)

Best Original Score in a Motion Picture

Justin Hurwitz – La La Land

Nicholas Britell – Moonlight

Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka – Lion

Jóhann Jóhannsson – Arrival

Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams, and Hans Zimmer – Hidden Figures

Best Foreign Film

Divines

Elle

Neruda

The Salesman

Tony Erdmann

Animated Feature Film

Kubo and the Two Strings

My Life As A Zucchini

Moana

Sing

Zootopia

TV

Best TV Series, Drama

Westworld

Stranger Things

The Crown

This Is Us

Game of Thrones

Best Comedy Series

Atlanta

Black-ish

Mozart in the Jungle

Transparent

Veep

Best TV Miniseries or Movie

American Crime

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

The Night Of

The Night Manager

The Dresser

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Billy Bob Thorton, Goliath

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Bob Odenkirk, Better Caul Saul

Liev Schrieber, Ray Donovan

Best Performance by an Actress in TV Series, Drama

Claire Foy, The Crown

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Keri Russell, The Americans

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Best Performance by an Actor in TV Series, Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Nick Nolte, Graves

Best Performance by an Actress in TV Series, Comedy

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Tracy Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in TV

Sterling K. Brown, The People vs. O.J. Simpson

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

John Lithgow, The Crown

John Travolta, The People vs. O.J. Simpson

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Best Performance by Supporting Actress in TV

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Lena Heady, Game of Thrones

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Miniseries or Movie

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

Courtney B. Vance, The People vs. O.J. Simpson

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

John Turturro, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Miniseries or Movie

Sarah Paulson, The People vs. O.J. Simpson

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Charlotte Rampling, London Sky