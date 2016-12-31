I dieci migliori album metal dell'anno secondo la redazione di "Loudwire":

10 "Arktis", Ihsahn

9 "For all Kings", Anthrax

8 "The stage", Avenged Sevenfolds

7 "Theories of flight", Fates Warning

6 "Sorceress", Opeth

5 "Hardwired… to self-destruct", Metallica

4 "Magma", Gojira

3 "The Violent Sleep of Reason", Meshuggah

2 "Dissociation"; The Dillinger Escape Plan

1 "Transcendence", Devin Townsend Project