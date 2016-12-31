Il meglio del 2016 secondo gli altri: i dieci migliori album metal dell'anno secondo la redazione di "Loudwire"
I dieci migliori album metal dell'anno secondo la redazione di "Loudwire":
10 "Arktis", Ihsahn
9 "For all Kings", Anthrax
8 "The stage", Avenged Sevenfolds
7 "Theories of flight", Fates Warning
6 "Sorceress", Opeth
5 "Hardwired… to self-destruct", Metallica
4 "Magma", Gojira
3 "The Violent Sleep of Reason", Meshuggah
2 "Dissociation"; The Dillinger Escape Plan
1 "Transcendence", Devin Townsend Project