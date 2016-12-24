Bruce Springsteen pubblica l'ultimo concerto di Clarence Clemons con la E Street Band
Il regalo di Natale 2016 di Bruce Springsteen ai propri fans è arrivato con la pubblicazione ufficiale del concerto del 22 Novembre 2009 alla HSBC Arena di Buffalo. L’ultimo concerto di Clarence Clemons con la E Street Band. L’ultima data del ‘Working on a dream tour’ che, curiosamente, ha avuto luogo nel giorno del 59esimo compleanno di Little Steven.
Qui puoi acquistare il concerto
Questa la scaletta del concerto nel quale è stato interpretato per intero l’album del 1973 “Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.”:
Wrecking Ball
The Ties That Bind
Hungry Heart
Working on a Dream
Blinded by the Light
Growin' Up
Mary Queen of Arkansas
Does This Bus Stop at 82nd Street?
Lost in the Flood
The Angel
For You
Spirit in the Night
It's Hard to Be a Saint in the City
Waitin' on a Sunny Day
The Promised Land
Restless Nights
Surprise, Surprise
Green Onions
Merry Christmas, Baby
Santa Claus Is Coming to Town
(I Don't Want to) Hang Up My Rock and Roll Shoes
Boom Boom
My Love Will Not Let You Down
Long Walk Home
The Rising
Born to Run
Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out
Encore:
I'll Work for Your Love
Thunder Road
American Land
Dancing in the Dark
Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)
(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher
Rockin' All Over the World