Il regalo di Natale 2016 di Bruce Springsteen ai propri fans è arrivato con la pubblicazione ufficiale del concerto del 22 Novembre 2009 alla HSBC Arena di Buffalo. L’ultimo concerto di Clarence Clemons con la E Street Band. L’ultima data del ‘Working on a dream tour’ che, curiosamente, ha avuto luogo nel giorno del 59esimo compleanno di Little Steven.



Qui puoi acquistare il concerto



Questa la scaletta del concerto nel quale è stato interpretato per intero l’album del 1973 “Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.”:



Wrecking Ball

The Ties That Bind

Hungry Heart

Working on a Dream

Blinded by the Light

Growin' Up

Mary Queen of Arkansas

Does This Bus Stop at 82nd Street?

Lost in the Flood

The Angel

For You

Spirit in the Night

It's Hard to Be a Saint in the City

The promised land

Waitin' on a Sunny Day

The Promised Land

Restless Nights

Surprise, Surprise

Green Onions

Merry Christmas, Baby

Santa Claus Is Coming to Town

(I Don't Want to) Hang Up My Rock and Roll Shoes

Boom Boom

My Love Will Not Let You Down

Long Walk Home

The Rising

Born to Run

Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out



Encore:

I'll Work for Your Love

Thunder Road

American Land

Dancing in the Dark

Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)

(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher

Rockin' All Over the World



