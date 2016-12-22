I Nine Inch Nails chiudono l’anno pubblicando l’EP “Not the actual events” e, in anteprima, il nuovo brano "Burning bright (Field on fire)". L’EP è composto da brani registrati da Trent Reznor e Atticus Ross. Dice Reznor in un comunicato stampa: “E’ un disco ostile e abbastanza impenetrabile che avevamo bisogno di fare. E’ un EP perché ha la giusta lunghezza per raccontare quella storia".



Tracklist:

”Branches/Bones”

”Dear world”

”She’s gone away”

”The idea of you”

”Burning bright (Field on fire)”



