Nine Inch Nails, esce l'EP "Not the actual events". Ascolta il singolo "Burning bright (Field on fire)"
I Nine Inch Nails chiudono l’anno pubblicando l’EP “Not the actual events” e, in anteprima, il nuovo brano "Burning bright (Field on fire)". L’EP è composto da brani registrati da Trent Reznor e Atticus Ross. Dice Reznor in un comunicato stampa: “E’ un disco ostile e abbastanza impenetrabile che avevamo bisogno di fare. E’ un EP perché ha la giusta lunghezza per raccontare quella storia".
Tracklist:
”Branches/Bones”
”Dear world”
”She’s gone away”
”The idea of you”
”Burning bright (Field on fire)”