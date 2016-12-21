I Coldplay sono in tour in Australia, travolti dal clima natalizio di questi giorni hanno eseguito dal vivo “Christmas with the kangaroos”, un omaggio allo stile di vita delle persone che risiedono in quei luoghi.



Il frontman della band Chris Martin ha introdotto la canzone con queste parole: "Venire in Australia è un piacere, così abbiamo scritto una canzone dedicata all'Australia. Questa si chiama “Christmas with the kangaroos".”



Questo il testo della canzone:



Well have you ever stopped to wonder,

How they do Christmas there down under?

How do they make Christmas nice,

When they ain’t got no snow and ice?

What about poor Santa’s sleigh?He has to come from fucking miles away.

And what about poor Mick Dundee?

He ain’t got no Christmas tree.

Well they say, Christmas here is much more fun,

We got surf and we got sun.

Christmas is sweet as a peach,

Open presents on the beach.

We got barbies, we got beer,

Santa wishes he lived here.

Loads of laughter, loads of booze,

Christmas With The Kangaroos.



