Come già annunciato, l'ex chitarrista dei Genesis Steve Hackett pubblicherà il nuovo album “The night siren” il prossimo 24 marzo.

Questa è la tracklist completa del disco:

1. Behind the Smoke

2. Martian Sea

3. Fifty Miles from the North Pole

4. El Niño

5. Other Side of the Wall

6. Anything but Love

7. Inca Terra

8. In Another Life

9. In the Skeleton Gallery

10. West to East

11. The Gift

Di seguito, invece, la copertina:

La prossima primavera Hackett darà il via al suo Genesis Revisited Tour che farà tappa anche in Italia per quattro concerti.