Il meglio del 2016 secondo gli altri: i dieci migliori album dell'anno secondo la redazione di "Uncut"
10 "Lemonade", Beyoncé
9 "Here", Teenage Fanclub
8 "Hopelessness", Anohni
7 "A Sailor's Guide to Earth", Sturgill Simpson
6 "The Hope Six Demolition Project", PJ Harvey
5 "Golden Sings That Have Been Sung", Riley Walker
4 "You want it darker", Leonard Cohen
3 "Skeleton Tree", Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
2 "A moon shaped pool", Radiohead
1 "Blackstar", David Bowie