I dieci migliori album dell'anno secondo la redazione di "Uncut":

10 "Lemonade", Beyoncé

9 "Here", Teenage Fanclub

8 "Hopelessness", Anohni

7 "A Sailor's Guide to Earth", Sturgill Simpson

6 "The Hope Six Demolition Project", PJ Harvey

5 "Golden Sings That Have Been Sung", Riley Walker

4 "You want it darker", Leonard Cohen

3 "Skeleton Tree", Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

2 "A moon shaped pool", Radiohead

1 "Blackstar", David Bowie