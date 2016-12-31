I dieci migliori album dell'anno secondo la redazione di "Q":

10 "Chaleur humaine", Christine and the Queens

9 "I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It", The 1975

8 "My woman", Angel Olsen

7 "Mangy love", Cass McCombs

6 "A moon shaped pool", Radiohead

5 "Skeleton tree", Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

4 " We got it from Here... Thank You 4 Your service", A Tribe Called Quest

3 "The hope six demolition project", PJ Harvey

2 "You want it darker", Leonard Cohen

1 "Blackstar", David Bowie