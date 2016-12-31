Il meglio del 2016 secondo gli altri: i dieci migliori album dell'anno secondo la redazione di "Q"
I dieci migliori album dell'anno secondo la redazione di "Q":
10 "Chaleur humaine", Christine and the Queens
9 "I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It", The 1975
8 "My woman", Angel Olsen
7 "Mangy love", Cass McCombs
6 "A moon shaped pool", Radiohead
5 "Skeleton tree", Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
4 " We got it from Here... Thank You 4 Your service", A Tribe Called Quest
3 "The hope six demolition project", PJ Harvey
2 "You want it darker", Leonard Cohen
1 "Blackstar", David Bowie