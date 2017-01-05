Rockol ha chiesto a redattori e collaboratori le proprie scelte musicali dell'anno: ecco quelle di Giuseppe Fabris
Radiohead, "A moon shaped pool"
Jack White, "Jack White acoustic recording 1998-2016"
Jamie Lidell, "Building a beginning"
Dr. Dog, "The psychedelic swamp"
DJ Shadow, "The mountain will fall"
Run The Jewls, "Run the jewls 2"
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, "This unruly mess I've made"
Plants And Animals, "Waltzed in form the rumbling"
Kendrick Lamar, "Untitle unmastered"
St.Paul & The Broken Bones, "Sea of noise"