Flaming Lips: in streaming la nuova traccia "Sunrise (Eyes of the Young)" - ASCOLTA
I Flaming Lips presto renderanno disponibile il loro nuovo album "Oczy Mlody", atteso per il 13 gennaio prossimo su Warner Bros. Ora la band guidata da Wayne Coyne ha condiviso online, in streaming, un brano tratto dal disco: si tratta di una traccia intitolata "Sunrise (Eyes of the Young)"
Finora, il gruppo ha pubblicato - come antipasto del disco - i video dei singoli “The Castle” e “How??”.
Questa la tracklist completa dell'album:
01 Oczy Mlody
02 How??
03 There Should Be Unicorns
04 Sunrise (Eyes of the Young)
05 Nigdy Nie (Never No)
06 Galaxy I Sink
07 One Night While Hunting for Faeries and Witches and Wizards to Kill
08 Do Glowy
09 Listening to the Frogs With Demon Eyes
10 The Castle
11 Almost Home (Blisko Domu)
12 We a Famly