I Flaming Lips presto renderanno disponibile il loro nuovo album "Oczy Mlody", atteso per il 13 gennaio prossimo su Warner Bros. Ora la band guidata da Wayne Coyne ha condiviso online, in streaming, un brano tratto dal disco: si tratta di una traccia intitolata "Sunrise (Eyes of the Young)"

Finora, il gruppo ha pubblicato - come antipasto del disco - i video dei singoli “The Castle” e “How??”.

Questa la tracklist completa dell'album:

01 Oczy Mlody

02 How??

03 There Should Be Unicorns

04 Sunrise (Eyes of the Young)

05 Nigdy Nie (Never No)

06 Galaxy I Sink

07 One Night While Hunting for Faeries and Witches and Wizards to Kill

08 Do Glowy

09 Listening to the Frogs With Demon Eyes

10 The Castle

11 Almost Home (Blisko Domu)

12 We a Famly