Paul McCartney, tramite il proprio sito ufficiale, ha annunciato la ristampa - attesa per il 24 marzo 2017 - dell'album "Flowers in the Dirt" per MPL/Capitol/UMe.

Il disco è già pre-ordinabile in tre diverse versioni - deluxe (3CD + 1 DVD), special (2 CD) e vinile (2 LP). Questa ristampa expanded del disco uscito originariamente nel 1989 conterrà demo inediti, video d'archivio mai visti prima, la riproduzione di un quaderno di Macca coi testi, foto inedita di Linda McCartney e un libro di 112 pagine sulla realizzazione dell'album.

"Flowers in the Dirt" venne inciso con la collaborazione di Elvis Costello, che ha contribuito a diverse tracce. C'è da registrare anche un cameo di David Gilmour in “We Got Married” e dell'ex produttore dei Beatles George Martin in “Put It There”.

Ecco un trailer video per la ristampa:



Questa è la tracklist completa:

Disc: 1

1. My Brave Face (2017 Remaster)

2. Rough Ride (2017 Remaster)

3. You Want Her Too (2017 Remaster)

4. Distractions (2017 Remaster)

5. We Got Married (2017 Remaster)

6. Put It There (2017 Remaster)

7. Figure Of Eight (2017 Remaster)

8. This One (2017 Remaster)

9. Don t Be Careless Love (2017 Remaster)

10. That Day Is Done (2017 Remaster)

11. How Many People (2017 Remaster)

12. Motor Of Love (2017 Remaster)

13. Où Est Le Soleil? (2017 Remaster)

Disc: 2

1. The Lovers That Never Were (Original Demo)

2. Tommy s Coming Home (Original Demo)

3. Twenty Fine Fingers (Original Demo)

4. So Like Candy (Original Demo)

5. You Want Her Too (Original Demo)

6. That Day Is Done (Original Demo)

7. Don t Be Careless Love (Original Demo)

8. My Brave Face (Original Demo)

9. Playboy To A Man (Original Demo)

Disc: 3

1. The Lovers That Never Were (1988 Demo)

2. Tommy s Coming Home (1988 Demo)

3. Twenty Fine Fingers (1988 Demo)

4. So Like Candy (1988 Demo)

5. You Want Her Too (1988 Demo)

6. That Day Is Done (1988 Demo)

7. Don t Be Careless Love (1988 Demo)

8. My Brave Face (1988 Demo)

9. Playboy To A Man (1988 Demo)

Disc: 4

1. My Brave Face (DVD)

2. My Brave Face (Version 2 DVD)

3. This One (Version 1 DVD)

4. This One (Version 2 DVD)

5. Figure Of Eight (DVD)

6. Party Party (DVD)

7. Où Est Le Soleil? (DVD)

8. Put It There (DVD)

9. Distractions (DVD)

10. We Got Married (DVD)

11. Paul And Elvis (DVD)

12. Buds In The Studio (DVD)

13. The Making Of This One (The Dean Chamberlain One DVD)

14. Put It There Documentary (DVD)

Disc: 5

1. Back On My Feet

2. Flying To My Home

3. The First Stone

4. Good Sign

5. This One (Club Lovejoys Mix)

6. Figure Of Eight (12' Bob Clearmountain Mix)

7. Loveliest Thing

8. Où Est Le Soleil? (12' Mix)

9. Où Est Le Soleil? (Tub Dub Mix)

10. Où Est Le Soleil? (7' Mix)

11. Où Est Le Soleil? (Instrumental)

12. Party Party (Original Mix)

13. Party Party (Club Mix)

14. I Don t Want To Confess (Cassette demo)

15. Shallow Grave (Cassette demo)

16. Mistress And Maid (Cassette demo)