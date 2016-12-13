Il Primavera Sound, il festival che si svolge al Parc del Forum di Barcellona, ha annunciato la line-up dell’edizione 2017 e il programma dettagliato dei singoli giorni. Eccolo, per orientarsi nel dedalo delle esibizioni (numerosissime!).

Inoltre sono state rese note le modalità per l'acquisto dei biglietti. L'abbonamento completo costerà 175 euro fino al 7 gennaio. Si può acquistare nei seguenti punti vendita: Ticketmaster, Portal Primavera Sound e La Botiga del Primavera Sound. Allo scopo di facilitare l'acquisto agli interessati, si offre anche l'opzione di pagare a rate l'abbonamento completo. Il prezzo dell'abbonamento a rate è di 180 euro fino al 7 gennaio. L'abbonamento completo a rate è esclusivamente disponibile attraverso il sito del Primavera Sound. Sono disponibili anche gli abbonamenti VIP Primavera Sound 2017 Barcelona al costo di 300 euro fino a esaurimento scorte, oltre all'accredito Primavera Pro Basic a 210 euro e l'accredito Primavera Pro Premium a 330 euro.

PRIMAVERA SOUND 2017 PROGRAQMMA GIORNALIERO



Lunedì 29 maggio: Jeremy Jay · The Wave Pictures



Martedì 30 maggio: Cigarettes After Sex · Les Sueques · Let´s Eat Grandma



Mercoledì 31 maggio: 7 Notas 7 Colores · Anímic · Elmini · Formation · Gordi · Kate Tempest · Local Natives · Marc Piñol · No Zu · Retirada! · Saint Etienne · The Wedding Present



Giovedì 1 giugno: The Afghan Whigs · Alexandra Savior · Annette Peacock · Aphex Twin · Aries · Aurora Halal · BADBADNOTGOOD · Ben UFO · Bicep · The Black Angels · Bon Iver · Broken Social Scene · Converge · Cymbals Eat Guitars · The Damned · Death Grips · Discos Paradiso Crew · Elza Soares · Fatima Yamaha · Glass Animals · Gojira · Henrik Schwarz · Joy Orbison · Julia Jacklin · Kate Tempest · Kevin Morby · King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard · Kokoshca · Lord Of The Isles · Matrixxman · Miguel · Mishima · The Molochs · Moscoman live band · Nikki Lane · No Zu · Nots · Pearson Sound · Pender Street Steppers · Pinegrove · Romare · S U R V I V E · Skinny Puppy · Slayer · Solange · Soledad Vélez · Dj Tennis · This Is Not This Heat · Triángulo de Amor Bizarro · Tycho · Vox Low · Youandewan · The Zombies perform “Odessey & Oracle”. 50th Anniversary



Venerdì 2 giugno: Abdulla Rashim · About Leaving · Âme live · Autarkic · Avalon Emerson · Belako · Berri Txarrak · Conttra · Descendents · Dixon · Flying Lotus · Frank Ocean · Front 242 · Grandaddy · The Growlers · HVOB · InnerCut · Iosonouncane · It´s Not Not · Kepa Junkera & Los Hermanos Cubero · King Sunny Adé · KiNK · Kornél Kovács · Mac DeMarco · The Magnetic Fields · The Make-Up · Màquina Total · Marie Davidson · Melange · Michael Mayer · Mitski · Noga Erez · Operators · Phurpa · Polar Inertia · Priests · Rebuig · Run The Jewels · Sampha · Shelby Grey · Shellac · Sinkane · Sleaford Mods · Slim Cessna’s Auto Club · Swans · Talaboman · Tuff City Kids · Vaadat Charigim · Wand · William Tyler · Whitney · The xx



Sabato 3 giugno: !!! (Chk Chk Chk) · Against Me! · Agorazein · Alex Cameron · Angel Olsen · Arcade Fire · CLUBZ · Dj Coco · Dave P. · Don´t Dj · Dj Dustin · El Petit De Cal Eril · Ferenc · Gas · Grace Jones · Hamilton Leithauser · Her Little Donkey · Huerco S. · Japandroids · Jardín de la Croix · JMII · Joey Purp · John Talabot Disco Set · Julie Doiron · Junun featuring Shye Ben Tzur & The Rajasthan Express · Kelly Lee Owens · Khidja · King Krule · Lady Wray · Lauer · Lvl Up · Les Cruet · Mannequin Pussy · Metronomy · Museless · Pedro Vian · Playback Maracas · Pond · Preoccupations · Recondite · Rosalía & Raül Refree "Los Ángeles" · Royal Trux · Salfumán · Sau Poler · Seu Jorge plays The Life Aquatic. A Tribute to David Bowie · Skepta · Sleep · Sorry Kate · Swet Shop Boys · Teenage Fanclub · Van Morrison · Vladimir Ivkovic · Weval · Weyes Blood · The Wheels · Wild Beasts · Young Marco



Domenica 4 giugno: !!! (Chk Chk Chk) · Alien Tango · Barbott · Dave P. · Japandroids · Julie Doiron · Lvl Up · The Make-Up · Mannequin Pussy · Maresme · Marta Delmont · Medalla · Muñeco · Murdoc · The Mystery Lights · Ocellot · Odina · PAVVLA · Shellac · Sleaford Mods · The Waterparties