BBC Music Awards: Adele trionfa, bene Coldplay e 1975 - LISTA DEI VINCITORI
Lunedì 12 dicembre ha avuto luogo (presso l'ExCeL London) la premiazione per assegnare i BBC Music Awards 2016. Non è certo una sorpresa il fatto che la diva di "25", Adele, abbia vinto ben due premi: album dell'anno e canzone dell'anno. Bene anche i Coldplay (che vincono come artista inglese dell'anno) e i 1975.
Ecco la lista completa dei vincitori (in grassetto) e dei nominati per ogni categoria:
*BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge Performance Of The Year*
Christine and the Queens – ‘Sorry’ (Beyoncé cover)
Craig David – ‘Love Yourself’ (Justin Bieber cover)
Emeli Sandé -‘Hurts’
The 1975 + Live Lounge Symphony – ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ (One Direction cover)
Usher – ‘Climax’
*BBC Music British Artist of the Year*
Adele
Calvin Harris
Coldplay
David Bowie
Jess Glynne
*BBC Radio 2 Album Of The Year*
Adele – 25
Coldplay – A Head Full of Dreams
Jeff Lynne’s ELO – Alone in the Universe
Michael Kiwanuka – Love & Hate
Rick Astley – 50
*BBC Music Awards 2016 Song of the Year*
Adele – Hello
Alessia Cara – Here
Coldplay – Hymn for the Weekend
DNCE – Cake By the Ocean
Drake ft. Kyla and Wizkid – One Dance
Justin Bieber – Sorry
Justin Timberlake – Can’t Stop the Feeling!
Lukas Graham – 7 Years
Naughty Boy ft. Beyoncé, Arrow Benjamin – Runnin’ (Lose It All)
Rihanna ft. Drake – Work
*BBC Music Introducing Artist of the Year*
Izzy Bizu