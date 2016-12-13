Lunedì 12 dicembre ha avuto luogo (presso l'ExCeL London) la premiazione per assegnare i BBC Music Awards 2016. Non è certo una sorpresa il fatto che la diva di "25", Adele, abbia vinto ben due premi: album dell'anno e canzone dell'anno. Bene anche i Coldplay (che vincono come artista inglese dell'anno) e i 1975.

Ecco la lista completa dei vincitori (in grassetto) e dei nominati per ogni categoria:

*BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge Performance Of The Year*

Christine and the Queens – ‘Sorry’ (Beyoncé cover)

Craig David – ‘Love Yourself’ (Justin Bieber cover)

Emeli Sandé -‘Hurts’

The 1975 + Live Lounge Symphony – ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ (One Direction cover)

Usher – ‘Climax’

*BBC Music British Artist of the Year*

Adele

Calvin Harris

Coldplay

David Bowie

Jess Glynne

*BBC Radio 2 Album Of The Year*

Adele – 25

Coldplay – A Head Full of Dreams

Jeff Lynne’s ELO – Alone in the Universe

Michael Kiwanuka – Love & Hate

Rick Astley – 50

*BBC Music Awards 2016 Song of the Year*

Adele – Hello

Alessia Cara – Here

Coldplay – Hymn for the Weekend

DNCE – Cake By the Ocean

Drake ft. Kyla and Wizkid – One Dance

Justin Bieber – Sorry

Justin Timberlake – Can’t Stop the Feeling!

Lukas Graham – 7 Years

Naughty Boy ft. Beyoncé, Arrow Benjamin – Runnin’ (Lose It All)

Rihanna ft. Drake – Work

*BBC Music Introducing Artist of the Year*

Izzy Bizu