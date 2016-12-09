Jesus and Mary Chain: ascolta "Amputation" dal nuovo album "Damage and Joy" - AUDIO, COPERTINA, TRACKLIST
I Jesus and Mary Chain a marzo del 2017 pubblicheranno un nuovo disco - il primo dal 1998. Ora la cult band ha svelato che il titolo di questo nuovo lavoro sarà "Damage and Joy" e ha condiviso copertina, tracklist e un primo assaggio - tramite il brano "Amputation", ascoltabile qui in streaming e trasmesso in anteprima da BBC Radio 6 nel corso dello show condotto da Steve Lamacq:
Questa è la tracklist di "Damage and Joy":
01 Amputation
02 War On Peace
03 All Things Pass
04 Always Sad
05 Song For A Secret
06 The Two Of Us
07 Los Feliz (Blues and Greens)
08 Mood Rider
09 Presidici (Et Chapaquiditch)
10 Get On Home
11 Facing Up To The Facts
12 Simian Split
13 Black And Blues
14 Can’t Stop The Rock
Qui, invece, la copertina dell'album, in stile psichedelico-alimentare: