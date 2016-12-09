I Jesus and Mary Chain a marzo del 2017 pubblicheranno un nuovo disco - il primo dal 1998. Ora la cult band ha svelato che il titolo di questo nuovo lavoro sarà "Damage and Joy" e ha condiviso copertina, tracklist e un primo assaggio - tramite il brano "Amputation", ascoltabile qui in streaming e trasmesso in anteprima da BBC Radio 6 nel corso dello show condotto da Steve Lamacq:

Questa è la tracklist di "Damage and Joy":

01 Amputation

02 War On Peace

03 All Things Pass

04 Always Sad

05 Song For A Secret

06 The Two Of Us

07 Los Feliz (Blues and Greens)

08 Mood Rider

09 Presidici (Et Chapaquiditch)

10 Get On Home

11 Facing Up To The Facts

12 Simian Split

13 Black And Blues

14 Can’t Stop The Rock

Qui, invece, la copertina dell'album, in stile psichedelico-alimentare: