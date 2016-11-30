Il Primavera Sound, il festival che si svolge al Parc del Forum di Barcellona, ha annunciato la line-up dell’edizione 2017. Arcade Fire, xx, Bon Iver, Frank Ocean, Solange, Mac Demarco, Van Morrison, Angel Olsen, Aphex Twin, Black Angels, Grace Jones, Saint Etienne e molti altri. Questa l’intera lista dei partecipanti a oggi confermata:



!!! (Chk Chk Chk) · 7 Notas 7 Colores · Abdullah Rashim · About Leaving · Afghan Whigs · Against Me! · Agorazein · Alex Cameron · Alexandra Savior · Alien Tango · Âme live · Angel Olsen · Anímic · Annette Peacock · Aphex Twin · Arcade Fire · Aries · Aurora Halal · Autarkic · Avalon Emerson · BADBADNOTGOOD · Barbott · Belako · Ben UFO · Berri Txarrak · Bicep · Black Angels · Bon Iver · Broken Social Scene · Cigarettes After Sex · CLUBZ · Dj Coco · Conttra · Converge · Cymbal Eat Guitars · Damned · Dave P. · Death Grips · Descendents · Discos Paradiso Crew · Dixon · Don’t DJ · Dj Dustin · El Petit de Cal Eril · Elmini · Elza Soares · Fatima Yamaha · Ferenc · Flying Lotus · Formation · Frank Ocean · Front 242 · Gas · Glass Animals · Gojira · Gordi · Grace Jones · Grandaddy · The Growlers · Hamilton Leithauser · Henrik Schwarz · Her Little Donkey · Huerco S. · HVOB · InnerCut · Iosonouncane · It’s Not Not · Japandroids · Jardín de la Croix · Jeremy Jay · JMII · Joey Purp · John Talabot Disco Set · Joy Orbison · Julia Jacklin · Julie Doiron · Junun featuring Shye Ben Tzur & The Rajasthan Express · Kelly Lee Owens · Kepa Junkera & Los Hermanos Cubero · Kevin Morby · Khidja · King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard · King Krule · King Sunny Adé · KiNK · Kokoshca · Kornél Kovács · Lady Wray · Lauer · Les Cruet · Les Sueques · Let’s Eat Grandma · Local Natives · Lord Of The Isles · Lvl Up · Mac DeMarco · Magnetic Fields · Make-Up · Mannequin Pussy · Màquina Total · Maresme · Marie Davidson · Marta Delmont · Matrixxman · Medalla · Melange · Metronomy · Michael Mayer · Miguel · Mishima · Mitski · Molochs · Moscoman · Muñeco · Murdoc · Museless · Mystery Lights · Nikki Lane · No Zu · Noga Erez · Nots · Odina · Operators · PAVVLA · Pearson Sound · Pedro Vian · Pender Street Steppers · Phurpa · Pinegrove · Playback Maracas · Polar Inertia · Pond · Preoccupations · Priests · Rebuig · Recondite · Retirada! · Romare · Rosalía & Raül Refree · Royal Trux · Run The Jewels · S U R V I V E · Saint Etienne · Salfumán · Sampha · Sau Poler · Seu Jorge plays The Life Aquatic. A Tribute to David Bowie · Shelby Grey · Shellac · Sinkane · Skepta · Skinny Puppy · Slayer · Sleaford Mods · Sleep · Slim Cessna’s Auto Club · Solange · Soledad Vélez · Sorry Kate · Swans · Swet Shop Boys · Talaboman · Teenage Fanclub · Dj Tennis · This Is Not This Heat · Triángulo de Amor Bizarro · Tuff City Kids · Tycho · Vaadat Charigim · Van Morrison · Vladimir Ivkovic · Vox Low · Wand · Waterparties · Wave Pictures · Wedding Present · Weval · Weyes Blood · Wheels · Whitney · Wild Beasts · William Tyler · xx · Youandewan · Zombies perform “Odessey & Oracle” 50th Anniversary



