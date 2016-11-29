E’ stata diramata la lista delle magnifiche 25 canzoni che saranno inserite nella Grammy Hall of Fame nel 2017. Tra le elette figurano "Smells Like Teen Spirit" dei Nirvana, "Changes" di David Bowie, "Losing My Religion" dei R.E.M., "Jailhouse Rock" di Elvis Presley, “Smoke on the water” dei Deep Purple e “Sign 'O' the Times” di Prince.



Come ricordato da Billboard, per essere ammesse nella Grammy Hall of Fame la registrazione deve avere almeno 25 anni. Sia "Smells Like Teen Spirit" che "Losing My Religion" hanno festeggiato i 25 anni proprio quest'anno. Con queste venticinque nuove aggiunte la Hall of Fame ora consta di 1.038 canzoni. A seguire la lista delle canzoni:



Arlo Guthrie - "The City of New Orleans"

Beach Boys - "I Get Around"

Billie Holiday - Lady Sings the Blues

Blind Willie McTell - "Statesboro Blues"

Bonnie Raitt - "I Can't Make Your Love Me"

Cab Calloway And His Orchestra - "(Hep-Hep!) The Jumpin' Jive"

David Bowie - "Changes"

Deep Purple - "Smoke of the Water"

Dion - "The Wanderer"

Elvis Presley - "Jailhouse Rock"

Everly Brothers - "Wake Up Little Susie"

Jackson 5 - "ABC"

Lalo Schifrin - "Mission Impossible"

Lesley Gore - "You Don't Own Me"

Louis Armstrong And His Orchestra - "When the Saints Go Marching In"

Merle Haggard - Okie From Muskogee

Mills Brothers - "You Always Hurt the One You Love"

Mississippi John Hurt - "Stack O'Lee Blues"

N.W.A - Straight Outta Compton

Nirvana - "Smells Like Teen Spirit"

Prince - Sign 'O' the Times

R.E.M. - "Losing My Religion" Rod Stewart - "Maggie May"

Sly & The Family Stone - "Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)"

Sonny & Cher - "I Got You Babe"