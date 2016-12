Available now at the 2016 Printed Matter NY Art Book Fair! White Columns is proud to present 'Quine/Hell', a vinyl recording by Richard Hell and Robert Quine, accompanied by a 68 page book featuring work by 22 artists made in response to Hell and Quine's recordings. The book covers, record label and the screen printed sleeve are by Christopher Wool. The book includes art by Rita Ackermann, Will Boone, Lizzi Bougatsos, Joe Bradley, Dan Colen, Cynthia Daignault, Jeff Elrod, Tamar Halpern, James Hoff, Alex Hubbard, Jim Lambie, Nate Lowman, Marilyn Minter, Dave Muller, Joyce Pensato (see image), Richard Prince, Josh Smith, Spencer Sweeney, Philip Taaffe, Charline Von Heyl, Michael Williams, and Christopher Wool. Published in an edition of 400 copies of which 250 are numbered, 26 are signed and lettered 'A - Z' by Hell, and 124 copies are 'hors commerce.' 'Quine/Hell' will be launched at the 2016 Printed Matter NY Art Book Fair at MoMA PS1 this Thursday. The numbered edition will be available at the special launch price of $40. @white_columns #richardhell #robertquine @karmakarma9 @kayrockscreenprinting @brooklynphono @printedmatterinc @momaps1 #nyabf2016 #willboone @baby_seal777 #joebradley #dancolen @cindycindy123 #jeffelrod #tamarhalpern @_james_hoff #alexhubbard #jimlambie #natelowman @marilynminter @davemuller33333 @joycepensato @richardprince1234 #joshsmith #spencersweeney #philiptaaffe #charlinevonheyl #christopherwool

A photo posted by Matthew Higgs (@matthewhiggs2015) on Sep 17, 2016 at 10:01am PDT