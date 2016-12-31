Il meglio del 2016 secondo gli altri: i 10 migliori album dell'anno per il New Musical Express
La redazione del NME ha comunicato i risultati delle votazioni svoltesi in redazione per eleggere i migliori album dell'anno. Ecco la Top Ten:
10. Frank Ocean – "Blonde"
9. Chance The Rapper – "Coloring Book"
8. Iggy Pop – "Post Pop Depression"
7. Diiv – "Is The Is Are"
6. David Bowie – "Blackstar"
5. Kaytranada – "99.9%"
4. Skepta – "Konnichiwa"
3. Christine And The Queens – "Chaleur Humaine"
2. Kanye West – "The Life Of Pablo"
1. The 1975 – "I Like It When You Sleep For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It"