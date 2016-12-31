La redazione del NME ha comunicato i risultati delle votazioni svoltesi in redazione per eleggere i migliori album dell'anno. Ecco la Top Ten:

10. Frank Ocean – "Blonde"

9. Chance The Rapper – "Coloring Book"

8. Iggy Pop – "Post Pop Depression"

7. Diiv – "Is The Is Are"

6. David Bowie – "Blackstar"

5. Kaytranada – "99.9%"

4. Skepta – "Konnichiwa"

3. Christine And The Queens – "Chaleur Humaine"

2. Kanye West – "The Life Of Pablo"

1. The 1975 – "I Like It When You Sleep For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It"