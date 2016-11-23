La band di "It's my life" pubblicherà il prossimo 16 dicembre il disco dal vivo "This house is not for sale - Live from the London Palladium": si tratta della registrazione dal vivo del concerto londinese con cui, lo scorso 10 ottobre, i Bon Jovi hanno suonato in anteprima dal vivo le canzoni del loro ultimo disco, "This house is not for sale", uscito poi lo scorso 21 ottobre.



"Live from the London Palladium" conterrà 15 tracce, tutte registrate dal vivo: oltre alle 12 canzoni incluse nell'edizione standard di "This house is not for sale" ci saranno anche 3 delle bonus tracks dell'edizione deluxe, vale a dire "Real love", "All hail the king" e "We don't run". Ecco, di seguito, copertina e tracklist dell'album dal vivo.







"This house is not for sale""Living with the ghost""Knockout""Labor of love""Born again tomorrow""Rollercoaster""New years day""Devil's in the temple""Scars on this guitar""God bless this mess""Reunion""Real love""All hail the king""We don't run""Come on up to our house"