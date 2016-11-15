La band guidata da Brian Molko si è esibita a Milano questa sera, martedì 15 novembre 2016, per l'unica data italiana del tour del ventennale. In scaletta, parecchi successi di questi primi vent'anni di carriera del gruppo: ecco tutte le canzoni suonate dai Placebo.



Pure morning

Loud like love

Jesus’ son

Soulmates

Special needs

Lazarus

Too many friends

Twenty years

I know

Devil in the details

Space monkey

Exit wounds

Protect me from what I want

Without you I’m nothing

36 degrees

Lady of the flowers

For what It’s worth

Slave to the wage

Special K

Song to say goodbye

The bitter end

Encore:

Teenage angst

Nancy boy

Infra-red

Encore 2:

Running up that hill