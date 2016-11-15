Placebo a Milano, la scaletta del concerto di martedì 15 novembre
La band guidata da Brian Molko si è esibita a Milano questa sera, martedì 15 novembre 2016, per l'unica data italiana del tour del ventennale. In scaletta, parecchi successi di questi primi vent'anni di carriera del gruppo: ecco tutte le canzoni suonate dai Placebo.
Pure morning
Loud like love
Jesus’ son
Soulmates
Special needs
Lazarus
Too many friends
Twenty years
I know
Devil in the details
Space monkey
Exit wounds
Protect me from what I want
Without you I’m nothing
36 degrees
Lady of the flowers
For what It’s worth
Slave to the wage
Special K
Song to say goodbye
The bitter end
Encore:
Teenage angst
Nancy boy
Infra-red
Encore 2:
Running up that hill