Si è appena conclusla l'unica data italiana di questa parte del tour europeo dei Wilco. La band guidata da Jeff Tweedy ha suonato per oltre 2 ore, con una scaletta aperta dal classico "Ashes of american flags" e chiusa da un altro classico, "Shot in the arm".

Ecco la setlist, a più tardi per il report del concerto

Ashes of American Flags

Normal American Kids

If I Ever Was A Child

Cry All Day

I Am Trying to Break Your Heart

Art of Almost

Pickled Ginger

Misunderstood

Someone to Lose

Via Chicago

Reservations

Impossible Germany

Jesus etc

Locator

We aren't the world

Box full of letters

Heavy metal Drummer

I'm the man who loves you

Hummingbird

Late greats

Bis

Random name generator

Spiders (kidsmoke)

Bis 2

California stars

War on war

Shot in the arm