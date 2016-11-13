Wilco, la scaletta del concerto di Milano
Si è appena conclusla l'unica data italiana di questa parte del tour europeo dei Wilco. La band guidata da Jeff Tweedy ha suonato per oltre 2 ore, con una scaletta aperta dal classico "Ashes of american flags" e chiusa da un altro classico, "Shot in the arm".
Ecco la setlist, a più tardi per il report del concerto
Ashes of American Flags
Normal American Kids
If I Ever Was A Child
Cry All Day
I Am Trying to Break Your Heart
Art of Almost
Pickled Ginger
Misunderstood
Someone to Lose
Via Chicago
Reservations
Impossible Germany
Jesus etc
Locator
We aren't the world
Box full of letters
Heavy metal Drummer
I'm the man who loves you
Hummingbird
Late greats
Bis
Random name generator
Spiders (kidsmoke)
Bis 2
California stars
War on war
Shot in the arm