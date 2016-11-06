Dropkick Murphys, esce l'album "11 short stories of pain and glory". Blood è il primo singolo - VIDEO
Il prossimo 6 gennaio uscirà “11 short stories of pain and glory”, il nono album in studio dei Dropkick Murphys per la Born and Bred, etichetta di loro proprietà. A seguire potete vedere la tracklist dell’album e il video del primo singolo “Blood”. I Dropkick Murphys sono composti da Al Barr (voce), Tim Brennan (chitarra, accordion, mellotron, voce), Ken Casey (voce, basso), Jeff DaRosa (banjo, bouzouki, mandolino, armonica, chitarra acustica, voce), Matt Kelly (batteria, percussioni, voce), James Lynch (chitarra, voce).
The Lonesome Boatman
Rebels with a cause
Blood
Sandlot
First Class Loser
Paying My Way
I Had A Hat
Kicked To The Curb
You’ll Never Walk Alone
4-15-13
Until The Next Time