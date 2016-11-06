Il prossimo 6 gennaio uscirà “11 short stories of pain and glory”, il nono album in studio dei Dropkick Murphys per la Born and Bred, etichetta di loro proprietà. A seguire potete vedere la tracklist dell’album e il video del primo singolo “Blood”. I Dropkick Murphys sono composti da Al Barr (voce), Tim Brennan (chitarra, accordion, mellotron, voce), Ken Casey (voce, basso), Jeff DaRosa (banjo, bouzouki, mandolino, armonica, chitarra acustica, voce), Matt Kelly (batteria, percussioni, voce), James Lynch (chitarra, voce).



The Lonesome Boatman

Rebels with a cause

Blood

Sandlot

First Class Loser

Paying My Way

I Had A Hat

Kicked To The Curb

You’ll Never Walk Alone

4-15-13

Until The Next Time



