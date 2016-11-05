Per festeggiare il venticinquesimo anniversario del loro primo e unico album, i Temple of the Dog hanno dato il via ieri sera al Tower Theater di Philadelphia al loro primo tour di sempre. Chris Cornell, Stone Gossard, Jeff Ament, Mike McCready e Matt Cameron hanno presentato sul palco 23 canzoni. Ovviamente quelle dei Temple of the Dog, oltre a cover di Mother Love Bone, Cure, Led Zeppelin, David Bowie, Black Sabbath e altri ancora. Questa sera, sempre a Philadelphia si replica. Poi, il 7 novembre, li aspetta il Madison Square Garden di New York.



Setlist:



Say Hello 2 Heaven

Wooden Jesus

Call Me a Dog

Your Saviour

Stardog Champion (Mother Love Bone cover)

Stargazer (Mother Love Bone cover)

Seasons (Chris Cornell song)

Jump Into the Fire (Harry Nilsson cover)

Four Walled World

I’m a Mover (Free cover)

Pushin Forward Back

Hunger Strike

Quicksand (David Bowie cover)

Heartshine (Mother Love Bone cover)

Holy Roller (Mother Love Bone cover)

Reach Down



Encore:

Man of Golden Words (Mother Love Bone cover) (with Pink Floyd “Comfortably Numb” tag)

Times of Trouble

Achilles Last Stand (Led Zeppelin cover)

Baby Lemonade (Syd Barrett cover)

Fascination Street (Cure cover)

War Pigs (Black Sabbath cover)



Encore 2:

All Night Thing



