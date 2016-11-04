E' disponibile da venerdì 4 novembre un'uscita ghiottissima per i fan dei leggendari rocker britannici Queen: si tratta di un "Queen On Air, The Complete BBC Radio Sessions", che raccoglie le session che la band incise per la BBC nel periodo compreso fra il 1973 e il 1997. L'album è disponibile in versione doppio CD, triplo LP e cofanetto deluxe da sei CD (per Virgin EMI).

Oltre ai brani incisi nel corso delle sei session effettuate per la BBC, questa raccolta contiene anche versioni differenti del singolo di debutto "Keep Yourself Alive" e outtake inedite di altri pezzi.

La versione deluxe presenta anche una selezione dei momenti migliori di tre incisioni live risalenti al 1973, 1981 e 1986, arricchita da ben 220 minuti di interviste (17 in tutto). Fra le interviste, peraltro, è inclusa quella che si sarebbe rivelata l'ultima in assoluto concessa dai quattro componenti della band tutti insieme, trasmessa a maggio del 1989 per uno speciale di BBC Radio 1 intitolato "Queen For An Hour".

Sempre nella versione deluxe è incluso un booklet ricchissimo pieno di foto rare e note curate dall'archivista del gruppo Greg Brooks, oltre a ricordi dei produttori della BBC Jeff Griffin e Bernie Andrews, ma anche commenti dei dj John Peel e Bob Harris.

A sovrintendere all'intera operazione è stato l'ingegnere del suono ufficiale del gruppo, Kris Fredriksson, mentre della masterizzazione si è occupato Adam Ayan.

Questa è la copertina del disco:

Questa è la tracklist completa di tutte le versioni disponibili:

edizione 2-CD

CD1

Session 1: 1. My Fairy King 2. Keep Yourself Alive 3. Doing All Right 4. Liar / Session 2: 5. See What A Fool I’ve Been 6. Keep Yourself Alive 7. Liar 8. Son And Daughter / Session 3: 9. Ogre Battle 10. Modern Times Rock’n’Roll 11. Great King Rat 12. Son And Daughter

CD2

Session 4: 1. Modern Times Rock’n’Roll 2. Nevermore 3. White Queen (As It Began) / Session 5: 4. Now I’m Here 5. Stone Cold Crazy 6. Flick Of The Wrist 7. Tenement Funster / Session 6: 8. We Will Rock You 9. We Will Rock You (Fast) 10. Spread Your Wings 11. It’s Late 12. My Melancholy Blues

edizione 3-LP

Side 1 – Session 1

1. My Fairy King 2. Keep Yourself Alive 3. Doing All Right 4. Liar

Side 2 –Session 2

1. See What A Fool I’ve Been 2. Keep Yourself Alive 3. Liar 4. Son And Daughter

Side 3 – Session 3

1. Ogre Battle 2. Modern Times Rock’n’Roll 3. Great King Rat 4. Son And Daughter

Side 4 – Session 4

1. Modern Times Rock’n’Roll 2. Nevermore 3. White Queen (As It Began)

Side 5 – Session 5

1. Now I’m Here 2. Stone Cold Crazy 3. Flick Of The Wrist 4. Tenement Funster

Side 6 – Session 6

1. We Will Rock You 2. We Will Rock You (Fast) 3. Spread Your Wings 4. It’s Late 5. My Melancholy Blues

edizione deluxe 6-CD

CD1: The Complete BBC Radio Sessions

Session 1: 1. My Fairy King 2. Keep Yourself Alive 3. Doing All Right 4. Liar / Session 2: 5. See What A Fool I’ve Been 6. Keep Yourself Alive 7. Liar 8. Son And Daughter / Session 3: 9. Ogre Battle 10. Modern Times Rock’n’Roll 11. Great King Rat 12. Son And Daughter

CD2: The Complete BBC Radio Sessions

Session 4: 1. Modern Times Rock’n’Roll 2. Nevermore 3. White Queen (As It Began) / Session 5: 4. Now I’m Here 5. Stone Cold Crazy 6. Flick Of The Wrist 7. Tenement Funster / Session 6: 8. We Will Rock You 9. We Will Rock You (Fast) 10. Spread Your Wings 11. It’s Late 12. My Melancholy Blues

CD3: Queen Live On Air

Golders Green Hippodrome, London, 13 th September 1973: 1. Procession (Intro Tape) 2. Father To Son 3. Son And Daughter 4. Guitar Solo 5. Son And Daughter (Reprise) 6. Ogre Battle 7. Liar 8. Jailhouse Rock

Estádio Do Morumbi, São Paulo, Brazil, 20 th March 1981: 9. Intro 10. We Will Rock You (Fast) 11. Let Me Entertain You 12. I’m In Love With My Car 13. Alright Alright 14. Dragon Attack 15. Now I’m Here 16. Love Of My Life

Maimmarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany, 21 st June 1986: 17. A Kind Of Magic 18. Vocal Improvisation 19. Under Pressure 20. Is This The World We Created 21. (You’re So Square) Baby I Don’t Care 22. Hello Mary Lou (Goodbye Heart) 23. Crazy Little Thing Called Love 24. God Save The Queen

CD4: Queen On Air: The Interviews (1976-1980)

Freddie Mercury With Kenny Everett (November 1976) / Queen with Tom Browne (Christmas 1977) / Roger Taylor with Richard Skinner (June 1979) / Roger Taylor with Tommy Vance (December 1980) / Roy Thomas Baker ‘The Record Producers’

CD5: Queen On Air: The Interviews: (1981-1986)

John Deacon, South American tour (March 1981) / Brian May ‘Rock On’ with John Tobler (June 1982) / Brian May ‘Saturday Live’ with Richard Skinner and Andy Foster (March 1984) / Freddie Mercury ‘Newsbeat’ (August 1984) / Brian May ‘Newsbeat’ (September 1984) / Freddie Mercury ‘Saturday Live’ (September 1984) / Freddie Mercury with Simon Bates (April 1985) / Brian May ‘The Way It Is’ with David ‘Kid’ Jensen (July 1986)

CD 6: Queen On Air: The Interviews (1986-1992)

Roger Taylor ‘My Top Ten’ with Andy Peebles (May 1986) / ‘Queen For An Hour’ with Mike Read (May 1989) / Brian May ‘Freddie And Too Much Love Will Kill You’ with Simon Bates (August 1982) / Brian May ‘Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert’ with Johnnie Walker (October 1992)