Dopo la data milanese del 1 novembre, i Cure - la band capitanata da Robert Smith - hanno raddoppiato, sempre al Forum di Assago. La formazione ha proposto un concerto, come d'abitudine, lungo e ricco (27 pezzi) anche se nella prima data aveva dato sicuramente di più - 31 canzoni suonate. Dalla scaletta originale (che potete vedere in fondo), sono stati tagliati 4 pezzi e accorpati due bis in uno.

La parte del leone l'hanno fatta i pezzi tratti da "The Head On The Door", "Disintegration" e "Kiss Me Kiss Me Kiss Me".

Questa, dunque, è stata la scaletta della seconda serata ad Assago (MI):

Out of This World

Pictures of You

Closedown

Lullaby

The Perfect Girl

All I Want

The Baby Screams

Push

In Between Days

Boys Don't Cry

Kyoto Song

Lovesong

Just Like Heaven

The Last Day of Summer

From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea

Bloodflowers

Bis:

Step Into the Light

Want

Never Enough

Burn

Bis 2:

Three Imaginary Boys

Play For Today

A Forest

The Lovecats

Friday I'm In Love

Close To Me

Why Can't I Be You?