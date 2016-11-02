Concerti, Cure: la scaletta del live di Milano del 2 novembre 2016
Dopo la data milanese del 1 novembre, i Cure - la band capitanata da Robert Smith - hanno raddoppiato, sempre al Forum di Assago. La formazione ha proposto un concerto, come d'abitudine, lungo e ricco (27 pezzi) anche se nella prima data aveva dato sicuramente di più - 31 canzoni suonate. Dalla scaletta originale (che potete vedere in fondo), sono stati tagliati 4 pezzi e accorpati due bis in uno.
La parte del leone l'hanno fatta i pezzi tratti da "The Head On The Door", "Disintegration" e "Kiss Me Kiss Me Kiss Me".
Questa, dunque, è stata la scaletta della seconda serata ad Assago (MI):
Out of This World
Pictures of You
Closedown
Lullaby
The Perfect Girl
All I Want
The Baby Screams
Push
In Between Days
Boys Don't Cry
Kyoto Song
Lovesong
Just Like Heaven
The Last Day of Summer
From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea
Bloodflowers
Bis:
Step Into the Light
Want
Never Enough
Burn
Bis 2:
Three Imaginary Boys
Play For Today
A Forest
The Lovecats
Friday I'm In Love
Close To Me
Why Can't I Be You?