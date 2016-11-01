Si è concluso pochi minuti fa il primo appuntamento con i fan milanesi di Robert Smith e soci: i Cure, di scena al Forum di Assago - dove si esibiranno anche domani, mercoledì 2 novembre - hanno intrattenuto il pubblico con una scaletta da trentuno canzoni, dove a tenere banco è stato "Wish", con sette brani, seguito da "Disintegration" e "The Head on the Door" (con quattro) e "Kiss Me Kiss Me Kiss Me" (con tre). A questo indirizzo potete consultare il report (anche fotografico) della serata, mentre - di seguito - la setlist integrale del concerto dei Cure al Forum di Assago del primo novembre 2016:



Open

High

A Night Like This

The Walk

Push

In Between Days

Pictures of You

This Twilight Garden

Lovesong

Primary

Charlotte Sometimes

Just Like Heaven

Trust

Want

The Hungry Ghost

From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea

End

Primo bis:

It Can Never Be the Same

Shake Dog Shake

Burn

A Forest

Secondo bis:

Lullaby

Fascination Street

Never Enough

Wrong Number

Terzo bis:

Hot Hot Hot!!!

Friday I'm in Love

Doing the Unstuck

Boys Don't Cry

Close to Me

Why Can't I Be You?