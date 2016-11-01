Concerti, Cure: la scaletta del live di Milano del primo novembre 2016
Si è concluso pochi minuti fa il primo appuntamento con i fan milanesi di Robert Smith e soci: i Cure, di scena al Forum di Assago - dove si esibiranno anche domani, mercoledì 2 novembre - hanno intrattenuto il pubblico con una scaletta da trentuno canzoni, dove a tenere banco è stato "Wish", con sette brani, seguito da "Disintegration" e "The Head on the Door" (con quattro) e "Kiss Me Kiss Me Kiss Me" (con tre). A questo indirizzo potete consultare il report (anche fotografico) della serata, mentre - di seguito - la setlist integrale del concerto dei Cure al Forum di Assago del primo novembre 2016:
Open
High
A Night Like This
The Walk
Push
In Between Days
Pictures of You
This Twilight Garden
Lovesong
Primary
Charlotte Sometimes
Just Like Heaven
Trust
Want
The Hungry Ghost
From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea
End
Primo bis:
It Can Never Be the Same
Shake Dog Shake
Burn
A Forest
Secondo bis:
Lullaby
Fascination Street
Never Enough
Wrong Number
Terzo bis:
Hot Hot Hot!!!
Friday I'm in Love
Doing the Unstuck
Boys Don't Cry
Close to Me
Why Can't I Be You?